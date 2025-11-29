Why Did Lane Kiffin Confront a Reporter? What Was Said That Has Everyone Talking

After the Egg Bowl victory, Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin lost his cool off-turf at reporter Ben Garrett. The crux of the saga stemmed from a bold comment Garrett had made about Kiffin’s situation at Ole Miss earlier this week. Those comments certainly did not escape the head coach, and when he finally got face-to-face with the insider, Kiffin did not hold his tongue.

“You wanna walk in here and call me a h-e? Well, see how it goes,” Kiffin retorted at Garrett after the win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

When Kiffin’s name hit the coaching carousel, the head coach had stated that he loves what he is doing at Ole Miss. But fans were still skeptical. Owing to such discussions, Garrett made a bold comment that Kiffin did not entertain.

“People are done with the trolling. It’s old. You know, this whole situation reminds me of the Project Pat line (project by Three 6 Mafia hip hop group),” Garrett said earlier this week, speaking on rumors about Kiffin’s Ole Miss departure.

“He said , You can’t turn a h- into a housewife. H- don’t act right. I feel it’s appropriate because, I mean, tell me it’s right. It is what it is. Can’t turn a h- into a housewife. That’s what’s happened here.”

Over the past four years, he has taken the Rebels to 10-win seasons. Currently going 11-1, they are almost in the playoffs. Naturally, Kiffin gave them hope, and if he’s leaving, fans are already bracing for heartbreak.

“He doesn’t have to end messy, and he made it messy anyway, right?” Garrett added, stressing that Kiffin will leave.

With the LSU and Florida rumors swirling around Oxford, fans, pundits, and analysts are all keen to know Kiffin’s next move. Ever since Lane Kiffin’s name popped up on the LSU and Florida search, he has been evasive about addressing those questions.

To no one’s surprise, when he beat the Swamp, he was asked about it again. What followed was an unclear response from him, stressing that such a question was disrespectful to his players. The Ole Miss community had already echoed their ‘We want Kiffin’ sentiments. But his ex-wife, Layla’s, visit to Gainesville and Baton Rouge fanned the rumors.

Ole Miss doesn’t want to lose its prized head coach. But even they feel uneasy entering the (if) playoffs, with uncertainty regarding their HC. They gave him the ‘Egg Bowl’ deadline to state his decision. Now that it’s over, what is it going to be?

$98 million or Ole Miss?

Post-game, cherishing the 38-19 win, Kiffin shared that he will make his decision on Nov. 29, Saturday.

“I got a lot of praying to do to figure that out tomorrow.”

According to ESPN, Kiffin has declined the Florida offer, but the LSU deal is still on the table. A seven-year $98 million deal would make him the richest head coach in college football, if accepted. But on the other hand, it’s his family. The Kiffins are well-settled at Oxford, and the head coach has been quite vocal about his love for the Ole Miss community.

“I was initially here just as the head coach. Then I got to see it as a parent, and I got to see the value of the people here and how they would treat people in the community,” he shared during a fan-favourite meet-and-greet in April 2025.

Lane Kiffin already refused to walk away from Oxford once, turning down Auburn. Will he do that again? Amid all the suspense, one thing is pretty clear: Kiffin has the leverage.