Why Did the NCAA Deny Trinidad Chambliss’ Waiver? What Is Ole Miss Football’s Next Move for QB?

Ole Miss football was already reeling from a gut-punch loss to 31-27 Miami in the Fiesta Bowl, and now the Rebels have been dealt another blow off the field. The NCAA has denied quarterback Trinidad Chambliss’ request for a sixth year of eligibility. The decision follows a verbal denial issued back in December, ending weeks of hope around a waiver that could have kept one of the SEC’s most electric quarterbacks in Oxford for 2026.

“The NCAA has denied Trinidad Chambliss a sixth year of eligibility, which would extend his college career. The decision comes after a verbal denial in December. Ole Miss can still appeal the decision,” Pete Thamel reported.

The reason for the denial stems from a lack of documentation. Chambliss’ waiver was based on his Division II Ferris State season in 2022, when he barely played because of health issues, including breathing problems, heart palpitations, and chronic tonsillitis. Ole Miss requested a retroactive medical redshirt, but the NCAA stated that contemporaneous medical records from a treating physician are required for approval.

According to the NCAA, the only note provided from December 2022 stated that Chambliss was “doing very well,” and Ferris State reportedly had no injury reports or treatment records from that period. Without that paper trail, the NCAA maintained it was bound to deny the request.

“This decision aligns with consistent application of NCAA rules,” the NCAA wrote in a statement. “So far this academic year, the NCAA has received 784 clock extension requests (438 in football). Of those, 25 cases cited an incapacitating injury (nine in football). The NCAA approved 15 of those (six in football), and all 15 provided medical documentation from the time of the injury. Conversely, all 10 that were denied (three in football) did not provide the required medical documentation.

“To receive a clock extension, a student-athlete must have been denied two seasons of competition for reasons beyond the student’s or school’s control, and a “redshirt” year can be used only once. One of the rules being cited publicly (Bylaw 12.6.4.2.2) is not the correct rule for the type of waiver requested by the school. Ole Miss applied for the waiver in November, and the NCAA first provided a verbal denial Dec. 8.”

For Ole Miss, this is an immense blow to the QB room. Chambliss had a stellar season, throwing for more than 3,000 yards, scoring 24 touchdowns, finishing in the top 10 for the Heisman, and leading the Rebels to win against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl before their CFP semifinal defeat to Miami.

This is a developing story…