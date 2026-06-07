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“Why Did You Say That?”: Deion Sanders Pokes Karrueche Tran’s ‘Secret Habit’ in Front of Son

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Jun 7, 2026 | 7:45 AM EDT

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“Why Did You Say That?”: Deion Sanders Pokes Karrueche Tran’s ‘Secret Habit’ in Front of Son

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Jun 7, 2026 | 7:45 AM EDT

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After making a strong recovery, Deion Sanders has shifted some of his focus back to his personal life, spending more time with his girlfriend, Karrueche Tran. While their chemistry is undeniable, it’s their playful dynamic and constant teasing that often steal the spotlight. That lighthearted side of their relationship was on display in a video, where Sanders couldn’t resist poking Tran’s heightened senses in front of Sanders Jr.

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In the clip, which was posted by Deion Sanders fan page on YouTube, Sanders leans into the joke, suggesting Tran’s secret habit of hearing more than she lets on, even when everyone else thinks they are being quiet.

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“You think she got it going on like that? She feeling like she don’t hear you. She listen to everything you say. She got a whisper 3000. She got a new one that ain’t even come out yet,” Sanders said in the video.

In that video, Deion Jr. sits there watching his dad tease Karrueche. Karrueche, who was walking ahead, laughed, but Sanders’ joke landed. She listens to everything, even when they think she’s not.

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The ‘IT’ couple made their relationship public when Sanders was in the hospital battling bladder cancer in 2025. While he gave her an out, knowing the road to recovery ahead was very tough, Tran stood by his side till the end. And now, Coach Prime has made her part of the Sanders clan, and playful teasing is his love language, as seen quite often. For instance:

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Sanders has a deal with Nike. And so, in April, he playfully called out his partner for taking advantage of his deal with the company and repeatedly placing orders with Nike.

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In the video, he asked his girlfriend and his daughter, Deiondra: “How do you feel when somebody abuses the privilege of Nike? How do you feel when somebody just abuses it?”

He was hinting at Tran, who was standing right there!

“He likes when I wear cute outfits, so I gotta keep up,” Tran shot back.

Tran does not shy away from setting him straight once in a while. Even though the healthy banter keeps happening, Sanders misses no opportunity to let people know how much she means to him, even after going through public scrutiny.

“Good woman, good person,” Sanders said on the We Got Time Today podcast with Rocsi Diaz earlier this year. “[She] has added so much to my life, and my days, and my moments. I’m smiling!”

Deion Sanders does not care about the public’s perception of his relationship

It is no secret that as adorable and classy as the couple looks to their fans, they still have to face a lot of backlash as a couple. The main issue has been the age gap between the two. Sanders is 58, and Tran is 38, making the age difference 20 years.

Sanders had two very public divorces, which makes it hard to find love again, but with Tran, he has found his spark again.

“Hey, you brought it up, coach, that kids are loving their new step-mama now?” the host of the Morning Run Live podcast asked Sanders in January.

Although Coach Prime was a bit hesitant at first, he presented a sensible perspective, considering what he has gone through over the years.

“You know, I don’t have to. Remember that,” Coach Prime said. “I think I deserve to be happy; you deserve to be happy, Chico, you deserve to be happy. We deserve to be happy, man. We work our bu–s off, and if we’re working our bu–s off mainly to bring others joy, that’s still a blessing of the occupation that God gave us. And we deserve, in return, we deserve to be at peace, number one. But happy.”

After everything Deion Sanders has been through, from bladder cancer to public scrutiny, Coach Prime has found what matters, and that’s a good woman who stands by him and happiness he refuses to apologize for.

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Isha

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Isha is a College Football Journalist at EssentiallySports, where she covers the sport with a focus on tactical nuance, player dynamics, and the stories that unfold beyond the field. Her work blends sharp analysis with context-driven storytelling, offering readers a deeper understanding of both the game itself and the ecosystem around it. With years of experience as an athlete, Isha brings a lived understanding of the aggression, discipline, and emotional intensity that define team sports. This background shapes her writing, allowing her to approach college football with authenticity and insight. With a degree in Political Science and a law degree underway, her academic journey adds another layer to her perspective—helping her examine not just what happens during games, but the structures, decisions, and narratives that shape them. At EssentiallySports, Isha focuses on delivering coverage that goes beyond the scoreboard, capturing both the action on the field and the drama that unfolds when the cameras are off.

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