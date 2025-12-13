Why Do Heisman Trophy Finalists Receive Watches? Who Makes Them & How Much They Cost – Everything To Know

The Heisman Trophy ceremony is just around the corner, with IU’s Fernando Mendoza, Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia, OSU’s Julian Sayin, and Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love set to take home the prestigious award. While only one of these guys can win the Heisman, each of the four finalists will receive a flashy gift: a watch. But why, and who gives them? Now it comes to light.

Why are watches given to Heisman Trophy finalists?

New York is already buzzing, and before the cameras rolled, there was a signature moment. AXIA Time gifted each finalist a watch to honor their finalist weekend trip, as some moments deserve more than just a memory.

While the 2025 Heisman finalists arrived in style, joined by their families and nearly 20 former Heisman winners for a special reception at the New York Marriott Marquis, in just a few hours, CFB will crown its 91st Heisman winner.

However, earlier in that day, the finalists had a family lunch and a walk through Times Square. Then, their first official Heisman press conference under the bright lights.

Aside from all of that, know more about the watch that made their trip even more memorable.

Who makes the watches given to Heisman Trophy finalists?

The watch isn’t just a gift. Crafted by AXIA Time, the Heisman DIASIMOS is designed to echo the trophy itself. With black and bronze tones and timeless intent, this is the piece every finalist leaves New York with. While the watch is powered by Sellita’s SW300 Elabore automatic movement, it has many features too.

A 4 Hz beat rate, a 56-hour power reserve, and thirty-one jewels. Flip it over, and the sapphire caseback puts the movement on display, complete with a custom rotor and an engraved ring reserved for the player’s name. With a personal touch, the details seal it.

Then, a 40.5mm bronze-plated titanium case with DLC coating, featuring a split coin-edge bezel and a fine-tooth crown stamped with the Heisman logo. It’s paired with an American-made black alligator strap and finished with a bronze deployant buckle.

Even the box matters, as it is a solid walnut display case inspired by the Heisman trophy base itself.

How much do Heisman Trophy finalists’ watches cost?

The market price of the watches given to Heisman finalists is around $2,495. But the Heisman DIASIMOS is not for sale. Handcrafted in Switzerland with U.S. design, it’s a time machine.

“We are excited to include AXIA Time among our family of sponsors as the Official Timepiece of the Heisman Trophy,” said Michael Comerford, President of the Heisman Trophy Trust.

Founder of AXIA Time, John Kanaras, stated, “Being named a finalist is an incredible achievement. We hope our watches become family heirlooms, cherished for a lifetime.”

Each piece is built to be worn, celebrating the athlete’s milestone moment.

When did the tradition of giving watches to Heisman finalists begin?

From December 2024, this tradition of gifting watches started when AXIA TIME became the Official Timepiece of the Heisman Trophy. To mark the moment, the brand unveiled the DIASIMOS: an ultra-custom, Swiss-made design created exclusively for Heisman finalists in collaboration with the Heisman Trophy Trust. However, that partnership fit a growing tradition.

Since 2018, AXIA Time has positioned itself as a watchmaker. Before the Heisman, it had already served as the Official Timepiece of the Tewaaraton Awards and the Naismith Award. Interestingly, each deal reinforced that when the moment mattered most, AXIA Time was there to put it on the wrist.

Do Heisman Trophy winners receive a different watch than finalists?

No, the Heisman Trophy winner did not receive a different watch. All four finalists received the same official watch. However, their personal watches on the ceremony day could differ.

Despite not being a finalist last year, Shedeur attended the Heisman ceremony wearing a personal Audemars Piguet watch estimated at $300,000.

This year, we may see even more watches as new elites join the ceremony.