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“Why Do You Have to…?”: Michigan Alum Warns Bryce Underwood of Consequences of Controversial Statement

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Jul 8, 2026 | 9:28 AM EDT

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“Why Do You Have to…?”: Michigan Alum Warns Bryce Underwood of Consequences of Controversial Statement

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Jul 8, 2026 | 9:28 AM EDT

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Bryce Underwood has been in the limelight since he arrived in Ann Arbor. However, his recent remarks about his position among QBs who came out of Michigan have invited some criticism. To protect him from future controversies, former Michigan captain David Gardner offered him words of wisdom: stay grounded, choose words carefully.

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“It’s just, why do you have to invite this scrutiny, because we’ve seen that you don’t deal with it well, right?” Michigan alum David Gardner said on his show, The Blueprint, on June 8. “It’s just that you got the rabbit ears, and a lot of it may be affecting the way you play. I can remember early in my career reading my press clipping. When you read [them], it’s not just the positive stuff, right? You’re going to see the negative stuff. When you see that, you don’t think it affects you, but it gets in your subconscious.”

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On June 20, during the youth football camp at Saline High School, Underwood discussed his motivation heading into the 2026 season. In what should have been a standard response, the Michigan QB1 made a bold claim that drew attention.

“I feel like I’m the best player to ever come out of Michigan, and now it’s time to show that,” Underwood said.

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David Gardner was one of the best captains the Wolverines ever saw, and his only advice to Underwood is that some statements can attract a lot of negative attention and add an extra layer of pressure. When Gardner was given the legendary number 98, worn by Tom Harmon, a lot of expectations followed him to honor the jersey number. Every single error was dissected under a microscope, so he understands how much expectation fans can have if you put yourself in a spot like that.

It is unclear whether Underwood was referring to the state of Michigan or the University. Going by his high school record, in which he was a back-to-back state champion and threw for over 11,000 yards, there can be a legitimate argument. This is especially true when we’re talking about high school prospects. Tom Brady went on to become the GOAT, but he wasn’t a five-star like Underwood when he came to Michigan.

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However, it would have been less controversial had Underwood been coming off a stellar freshman year. Last season, he threw for 2,428 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. While there were flashes of his potential in his play, the performances also left the fans feeling that the QB still has a lot to improve. Fortunately for Michigan faithful, he’s fully focused on his development under the new head coach, Kyle Whittingham.

Underwood has utilized the spring practice well and has improved immensely. Under new OC Jason Beck, Underwood improved his footwork and lower-body mechanics. He was seen as more synchronized and rhythmic. The signal caller is also now comfortable leading the new offense.

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Isha

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Isha is a College Football Journalist at EssentiallySports, where she covers the sport with a focus on tactical nuance, player dynamics, and the stories that unfold beyond the field. Her work blends sharp analysis with context-driven storytelling, offering readers a deeper understanding of both the game itself and the ecosystem around it. With years of experience as an athlete, Isha brings a lived understanding of the aggression, discipline, and emotional intensity that define team sports. This background shapes her writing, allowing her to approach college football with authenticity and insight. With a degree in Political Science and a law degree underway, her academic journey adds another layer to her perspective; helping her examine not just what happens during games, but the structures, decisions, and narratives that shape them. At EssentiallySports, Isha focuses on delivering coverage that goes beyond the scoreboard, capturing both the action on the field and the drama that unfolds when the cameras are off.

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