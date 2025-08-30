Why Does Deion Sanders Have a Portable Toilet for Colorado Football Game? All About His Cancer

When Deion Sanders speaks, people listen. Always. From dominating the NFL and MLB to leading Jackson State and now coaching the Buffs, the spotlight has followed him everywhere. Recently, though, the focus shifted from the field to his health. Rumors even circulated that he might step down as head coach, but those proved false. Still, 2025 brought him a serious health scare, and it sent shockwaves through the football world.

Well, in July, Deion Sanders opened up about a private health battle. Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with bladder cancer. And the news shook fans. However, thankfully, the Colorado HC and Pro Football Hall of Famer is now cancer-free. Following that, doctors removed his bladder and built a new one. So, life won’t be the same, but Sanders is ready. And he’s taking it all in stride.

On August 29, USATodaySports reporter Brent Schrotenboer shared a striking moment from Friday’s game. Just steps from the Buffaloes’ bench stood a portable toilet, branded by Depend, the adult underwear company. No joke. This was Coach Prime’s bold move. Instead of hiding his health battle, he faced it head-on, right in the spotlight. And yes, he even found a way to turn it into a moment that mattered and earned. So here, Coach Prime wasn’t just making a joke; he was sending a message.

“I wasn’t joking,” posted Sanders on social media. “I truly DEPEND on Depend. Ain’t no shame in taking care of yourself. Ain’t no shame in health screenings. Ain’t no shame in needing added protection to stay in the game. That’s not weakness, that’s winning.” So, with the partnership announcement, Sanders made it clear: health is serious. Self-care is essential. And even in the toughest battles, he’s showing how to face them with courage, honesty, and a touch of swagger.

