Why Does Miami RB Mark Fletcher Jr. Text His Late Father Before Every Game He Plays In? Everything To Know

Mark Fletcher Jr. is the anchor who leads Miami’s ground attack. The speedster has already posted ten touchdowns so far, with no signs of slowing down. Leading the Hurricanes’ RB room, he has earned the Cotton Bowl MVP honor and more accolades.

But beyond all that grit and perseverance, Fletcher’s story speaks of grief that fuels him towards excellence. The Gridiron has long boasted of prestige. It’s the national cups and titles that cement your place in history. But for Fletcher Jr., the ball has been more than just Xs and Ys. It’s about honoring his dad with each rep and stride that, today, has taken the Hurricanes to their 22nd national championship game.

“It means everything to me,” Mark Fletcher Jr. shares. “Like that’s my why. I don’t know what I could tell you what my why was before. I guess I just love playing football, but this is definitely my why now, and it’s going to forever be that.”

Who is Mark Fletcher Jr.’s late father, and how did he pass away?

Fondly remembered as the Big Mark, Mark Fletcher radiated love and warmth like sunshine. A lifetime Canes fan, he was a constant presence at Coral Gables. In October 2024, he unexpectedly passed away in his sleep at the age of 53, leaving his family in mourning.

The exact medical reason for his death is unknown, but it deeply affected Jr., especially since the Hurricanes were scheduled to play against Florida State that day. Despite the loss, Jr. took to the field and scored the first touchdown of the game. As he reached the end zone, he bent on one knee and lifted his finger towards the sky; An ode to his father.

“I know he would have loved this energy out here; I just did this for him.”

Every win is dedicated to him. In September 2025, he showed up in an orange T-shirt that read “Long Live,” with his dad’s photograph displayed across his chest.

What is Mark Fletcher Jr.’s pre-game text ritual with his father’s phone?

Words fall short of capturing Mark Fletcher Jr.’s grief. Yet through his pre-game ritual, his father remains beside him. In a conversation with ESPN, his mom, Linda, talks about his pre-game routine.

“Before every game, he talks (to his) dad,” an emotional Linda opens up. “He texts dad. He knows that the texts will not be returned. But his way to still feel connected.”

It had been a challenging year for Jr. “I’d get so sad. I’d cry before games.” But the locker room stayed with him. His teammates showed up at his dad’s funeral and had his back.

“It was like I was attacked with so much love,” he shared on receiving so much love from his teammates. “Wanted to be around his brothers and his team.”

What does Fletcher say in his texts to his late Dad?

It’s been nearly a year since Fetcher Jr. lost his dad. Yet, before every game, he makes sure his father’s blessings are always with him.

“I’ll just text him, I love you, and be with me,” an emotional Fletcher shares. “We got our tradition. I eat oatmeal. ‘Hey, first meal before every game, send him a picture of my oatmeal, tell him I love you, and then just be with me. He was with me today as he always is.”

He poured all that love into his hard work. This season, he has successfully led the Hurricanes to the national championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers. On Monday, he will look forward to cementing his dad’s legacy at the Miami Gardens against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Why does the Tampa native keep texting his Late Father before games?

For Mark Fletcher Jr., texting his dad remains a core memory. Though he can no longer see him, the pre-game ritual keeps them connected in spirit.

His mom, Linda, plays her role as well. Ever since his dad’s passing, she has travelled miles to support him. Once, she travelled from Fort Lauderdale to California to support her kid. She fears flying, but her love knows no bounds, eventually finding a way to travel such long distances.

“The lady is, I don’t know, man, I know you want to come to my games, I want you to come to my games and support me, but if you don’t want to fly, it’s okay, you could watch it on TV,” Fletcher Jr. shares on NonStop. “She was like, ‘Boy, I’m not hearing that, I’ll see you there.”

However, this time, Linda won’t have to travel long distances. The national championship game is right across her backyard at the Miami Gardens. A barely 20-mile distance, and Linda will be present in the stands rooting for her son.