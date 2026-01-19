Why Does Miami’s Jakobe Thomas Wear Sean Taylor’s Tag on His Jersey?

Jakobe Thomas, on Miami’s historical run, continues to pay tribute to the late Sean Taylor on multiple occasions. The latest one came after the Hurricanes’ 31-27 CFP win over Ole Miss in his lone season with Miami, where the defensive back had a write-up for Taylor. While most wonder why Thomas is carrying Season Taylor’s tag, here’s what we know.

Why does Jakobe Thomas wear Sean Taylor’s tag on his jersey?

Jakobe Thomas cites Sean Taylor as his favorite player and had been referencing him before arriving in Miami for his senior season. Ever since Thomas’s freshman season at Middle Tennessee State, he’s been referencing Taylor on his gear. Playing as a safety, Thomas embraces the physical nature of the position and wants to become like the one he admired the most while growing up.

Upon arriving in Miami, where Taylor left his legacy, he wanted to embrace the culture and pay tribute to the late great.

“Jakobe’s awesome,” Hurricanes safeties coach Will Harris said. “He wants to leave a legacy, and why not do it on this stage, with this opportunity we have right now? That was kind of my pitching point to him. ‘Man, we can go do some special things together,’ and he’s taking that on.”

The tribute reflects both Thomas’s respect for Taylor’s legacy, as he’s been critical to Miami’s defensive resurgence this season. Thomas posted 69 tackles this season, of which 42 were solo tackles. He sacked 3.5, forced two fumbles, intercepted five times, and deflected passes six times. He also hauled in a touchdown, returning the ball.

Who was Sean Taylor, and why does he mean so much to Miami football?

If you are still wondering or are new to football, Sean Taylor is a football legend whose remarkable college career cemented his legendary status. He was a key member of Miami’s 2001 national championship team, the last time the program won a national title.

He played three seasons for Miami, and during his dominant 2003 season, Taylor was named a Consensus All-American, earned Big East Defensive Player of the Year honors, led the nation with 10 interceptions, and set a Miami single-season record with 3 interception-return touchdowns.

The impact and legacy he left on the program endure, making Jakobe Thomas’ tribute a fitting moment of remembrance for the Hurricanes.

In 2004, the Washington Redskins selected Taylor with the fifth overall pick. He played four seasons for the Redskins and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2006. He was 24 when he died in 2007, leading the NFL with five interceptions.

How is Sean Taylor’s legacy honored at the University of Miami today?

For a player with such a historical legacy, Sean Taylor was honored on multiple occasions. The Redskins painted his number, 21, on the field, and many players wore his number to honor him.

Moreover, he was voted posthumously to his second Pro Bowl in December 2007, and the NFC lined up for the first play in the Pro Bowl with just one defensive back, as the Redskins had done in tribute in the game following his death.

In 2008, the Redskins honored him by inducting him into their Ring of Honor at FedEx Field. Gulliver Prep renamed its football field “Sean Taylor Memorial Field” in 2009. Additionally, in 2012, he was recognized as one of the 80 Greatest Redskins, alongside UMSHoF members Don Bosseler and Clinton Portis, celebrating Washington’s 80th season in the NFL.

His legacy lives on in his daughter, Jackie.