Why Is Alabama vs. Auburn Called the Iron Bowl? The History Behind the Name and the Fierce Rivalry

While many rivalry nicknames are born from iconic moments or clever writers, others trace back to a place that shaped the matchup. Alabama and Auburn seem to fall into that second group, while their annual clash first kicked off in Birmingham back in 1893. But they got its name back in 1964 during a rocky season of Auburn.

What is the Iron Bowl, and how did it get its name?

Well, the term originates from Birmingham’s past as a major center for iron production, which is where the Auburn vs Alabama game was originally held.

Auburn entered the 1964 season as one of the nation’s top teams, but by the time they faced Alabama in the finale, the Tigers were just 6–4 and out of bowl contention. Still, Auburn coach Ralph Jordan didn’t let that dull the season. That’s why, when asked about his team’s postseason game situation, he delivered a line that would echo for decades.

“We’ve got our bowl game. We have it every year. It’s the Iron Bowl in Birmingham,” said Jordan.

That line captured the tradition of a rivalry that, until 1998, saw almost every game played in Birmingham. While Alabama leads the all-time series 45–35–1, Auburn’s last triumph over the Tide came in 2013, giving the Tigers a thrilling 34–28 victory.

Since that moment, the Iron Bowl has come to define the rivalry itself.

Why did Alabama vs. Auburn become one of college football’s fiercest rivalries?

Although Alabama leads the Iron Bowl series, Auburn has managed to shine brighter than most SEC teams in the Nick Saban era. They hold an impressive 11–5 record against the legendary coach. However, the rivalry is more than just numbers.

“People talk about all the crazy stuff that happens in this game,” said Saban. “Since I’ve been here, the team that should have won did, based on who played the best. The focus needs to be on execution and consistency in a difficult environment.”

This in-state clash has produced some of the sport’s most legendary moments like 1972’s “Punt, Bama, Punt,” 1967’s “Run in the Mud,” and more. In fact, the recent history keeps the drama alive.

In 2013, there was the unforgettable Kick Six. Then 2023 brought “Fourth-and-31,” when Jalen Milroe connected with Isaiah Bond for a 31-yard TD, snatching a 27–24 lead. In short, from the unforgettable Kick Six to a four-overtime marathon in 2021, the Iron Bowl proves why it is one of CFB’s fiercest rivalries.

Now, in 2025, Alabama enters riding a five-game win streak, but with CFP hopes on the line, any slip against Auburn could prove costly. Still, what about those historic moments of this rivalry?

Key moments & historic games that cemented the Iron Bowl legacy

The Iron Bowl’s legacy reads like a highlight reel carved into CFB lore. In 1964, Joe Namath took the rivalry to national TV for the first time, while eight years later came “Punt Bama Punt,” when Auburn blocked two punts and stole a one-point stunner. Before that, in 1982, Bo Over the Top ended a nine-year drought as Bo Jackson soared into the end zone, while Alabama answered in 1985 with The Kick, Van Tiffin’s clutch field goal to win it 25-23.

Then came 2010’s Camback, with Cam Newton erasing a 24-0 deficit on Auburn’s road to a title. Following that, just three years later, the world witnessed Kick Six, but the Iron Bowl’s fire was sparked long before it had a name.

By 1907, the rivalry had erupted into full-blown hostility. Political debates, accusations over “military shifts,” and even a dispute over a mere $34 pushed the series into a 41-year freeze. But when the rivalry finally returned in 1948, it came back with a roar.

Auburn and Alabama met at neutral-site Legion Field for the long-awaited reunion, while fans flooded the gates early. With that, the Iron Bowl was reborn after four decades of silence, and Bama made the moment unforgettable with a 55–0 demolition. And those wins and losses always bring consequences.

How the Iron Bowl impacts SEC standings and National Championship races

Okay, as per the 2025 game scenario, a win in the Iron Bowl can be Alabama’s golden ticket to the SEC title game. Yes, one victory can give Bama the tiebreaker edge they need to reach the conference title game, thanks to a better conference-opponent winning percentage. Alabama defeated Georgia 24–21 this regular season, so that possibility is very much alive.

But one loss can vaporize a season’s dream in an instant. If that happens, then Georgia would face Ole Miss in the SEC title game.

Still, when it comes to the national title picture, a two-loss team often sits right on the bubble of the playoff field. In that case, a Bama win would boost their CFP ranking, and if they also reach and win the SEC title game, their national title hopes stay firm. However, a loss to Auburn could shut the door on this season for the No. 10 team in the CFP rankings.

Why the Iron Bowl matters to fans: Culture, tradition, and state identity

While the name of this Alabama vs Auburn showdown is deeply rooted in its origin, it carries a powerful sense of state pride for fans. Perhaps that’s why, on a cold February day in 1893, nearly 5,000 spectators crowded into Lakeview Park in Birmingham to witness the first-ever clash, and Auburn won 32–22.

Besides, winning this game gives a full year of bragging rights: a tradition fans take very seriously. Then the way they pour into creating the gameday atmosphere is a defining piece of the local culture. Now we’ll see what this year’s Iron Bowl has in store.