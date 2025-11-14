Why is Colorado AD Rick George Stepping Down in 2026? All About His New Role With the Buffs

It was Colorado AD Rick George who brought Deion Sanders to Boulder, famously saying Coach Prime would be the last football coach he ever hired, and maybe he meant it. Joining in 2013 as the sixth full-time AD for the Buffs, although his two hires fizzled, Sanders became the statement move that defined his tenure, as George is now heading toward a new role. With that, while Colorado will soon have a new leader steering the ship next season, why did George step down from his role?

The longtime Buffs boss announced he’ll step aside in 2026, closing the book on a nearly 13-year run, which runs through June 2026. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as athletic director for the University of Colorado for the last 13 years, but after considerable thought and discussions with my family dating back to last spring, I have decided it is time for new leadership to guide the department,” said George on Thursday in a statement. And during his long run with the Buffs, he did far more than just hire HCs.

Rick George’s tenure at Colorado: What are the key achievements & challenges

George’s journey began at Colorado in 1987, where he worked as a recruiting coordinator and was also promoted to assistant AD for football operations. Then his path ran through Vanderbilt and the Texas Rangers before returning to Boulder as AD. But George didn’t stop at football facilities. He poured energy into mental health resources and life-after-sports development. As a result, GPAs shattered records, and CU athletes posted 11 straight semesters above a 3.0.

While his tenure swung from lows to headline-grabbing highs, nothing defined it more than hiring Coach Prime. He became George’s swing-for-the-fences move, as it was an instant jolt to a team that went 1–11 the season before Sanders arrived. In December 2022, George brought Coach Prime to Boulder, boldly declaring, “I’m going to be here as long as Coach Prime is here…” But before Sanders joined, he’d already seen Mel Tucker bolt after a year and watched Karl Dorrell stumble to an 8–15 record.

But his legacy stretches beyond coaching hires. He launched the UCHealth Champions Center, pulling in a jaw-dropping $100 million in 2014. It was the biggest fundraising win in the department’s history. To cap it off, he navigated financial turbulence. Yes, he steered CU through the chaos of COVID-19 and built a financial model that other schools now copy. Under his watch, ticket sales exploded, revenue hit new highs, and he led the Buffs back to the Big 12.

George is now stepping away from the AD chair a year early. Still, his influence stretches across college sports. He served on the Division I Council, chaired the LEAD1 Association, and even sat on the CFP Selection Committee. Now, a long chapter closes as he shifts into a new role, helping CU Athletics.

What did the university announce about Rick George’s 2026 departure?

In his 42-year career in sport, he stops at various places, but his connection with Boulder stands out. As he said, “The University of Colorado is a special place, and I’ll always cherish the incredible relationships I’ve made during my time here in Boulder.” Besides hiring Sanders, he also made another headline-making move by bringing in women’s basketball HC JR Payne. Through 4 straight seasons, she has led the team to at least 20 wins.

Now, as one of the most respected ADs steps away from his role, Colorado Athletics can only praise his impact, even as they do so with heavy hearts.

“While well earned, Rick’s decision to step back from his role as CU Boulder Athletic Director is a loss for us but I am glad he has agreed to serve in an advisory capacity next year,” said Todd Saliman, CU President. “I want to thank Rick for his leadership, commitment and countless contributions to CU Boulder athletics and to our students.”

“His tenure has been marked by his ardent support for making sure the word student always precedes athlete across all our teams. He has nurtured programs across both men’s and women’s sports and our Olympic sports that are consistently nationally competitive,” continued Saliman. “And he has brought his considerable business acumen to an increasingly complex collegiate sports environment. His impact will be felt for years to come.”

George’s impact runs so deep that Chancellor Justin Schwartz shared his praise after the announcement of his decision to step down as AD. “He is a nationally respected leader who has always kept CU at the forefront of the dynamic and highly competitive landscape of college athletics. I am grateful for his leadership and am elated he has decided to stay on as a Special Advisor and AD Emeritus,” said Schwartz. But what will be George’s new role?

Rick George’s new role with the Buffs explained?

George will take a new position at the university as AD Emeritus and special adviser to the university chancellor. “I have told the Chancellor that I will ensure the transition to a new Athletic Director is as smooth as possible,” stated George in his announcement letter. “I also wanted to time my announcement so that I could support Coach Prime and our football team this season, which I’m looking forward to continuing in my new role.” Here, Colorado reporter Scott Procter shared that George approached the Chancellor with his decision in August.

Still, Procter praised George’s announcing timing. “We agreed that announcing it now is the best thing for CU because it gives the Chancellor plenty of time to find the best person to lead this department,” wrote the Buffs reporter.

With his new role keeping him connected to the Buffs, George thanked the Chancellor for making that possible. “I am truly thankful that Chancellor Schwartz has asked me to stay on as Special Advisor and AD Emeritus after my successor is named, which keeps me connected to CU Athletics while also allowing for plenty of time with my granddaughters Harper and Maddie,” said George.

But George leaving the AD chair, could that affect Colorado’s situation or not?

What this means for Colorado Athletics: Leadership, Strategy & the Future

Rick George’s strategy and leadership drove success across programs, producing national titles in men’s cross country, women’s cross country, and more. His effort didn’t go unnoticed, as NACDA named him AD of the Year in 2023–24. The interesting part is that he is the first Colorado AD to win the award. For his leadership and impact, the Colorado AD also earned recognition from the National Football Foundation and CU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

While every shakeup in the AD’s office sends ripples through a program, George’s leave can raise big questions about Deion Sanders’ future with the Buffs. George backed him with a five-year, $54 million contract, and his commitment was clear. But whether George’s successor shares that same vision is anyone’s guess. Moreover, Colorado’s situation this year makes the matter worse.

Colorado sits at 3-7, already out of bowl contention. Although last season the Buffs won nine games, their best showing since 2016, and with that, Sanders put Boulder back on the national radar. Still, a new AD can change the Buffs scenario, especially if Sanders can’t replicate the highs of 2024.