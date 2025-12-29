Why Is Donovan Hinish Retiring from Football? Truth Behind Starting Notre Dame DL Abruptly Calling Quits

Donovan Hinish won’t be suiting up for a fifth year at Notre Dame. And that’s a genuine loss for a Fighting Irish program that just made a deep run. The 6-foot-2, 277-pound defensive lineman from Pittsburgh ends his career after 37 games with solid production. He had 57 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks.

The retirement comes down to a shoulder injury that’s simply too severe to continue playing through. The fact that Hinish is hanging it up now, right as Notre Dame is making noise for the 2026 season, tells you everything about how serious this injury must be. Hinish leaves Notre Dame with his legacy intact. He was a captain, a game-winner in the Sugar Bowl, and a testament to what grinding through adversity can produce. The shoulder injury may have ended his playing career prematurely, but it can’t erase what he built during his time in gold and blue.

This is a developing story…