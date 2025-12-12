Why Is It Called the Heisman? History of the Heisman Trophy and John Heisman

Now that the 2025 Heisman Trophy race is nearing its climax, four of college football’s top players are in the spotlight as they go to New York for the most prestigious night in the sport. On Saturday, Notre Dame’s RB Jeremiyah Love, Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, and Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza will all hit the stage in an attempt to leave their mark on Heisman history.

And as we await the crowning of the 91st Heisman Memorial Trophy recipient, it’s worth stepping back to understand the origins of the trophy, the man behind its name, its impact on the sport, and the legacy it continues to build year after year.

What Is the Heisman Trophy?

The Heisman Trophy is college football’s greatest individual award, granted yearly to the most outstanding player in the nation. And the honor extends far beyond just statistics or highlight reels. The trophy represents one of the most iconic poses in American athletics, which is the stiff-arm pose, created by Frank Eliscu and inspired by NYU legend Ed Smith.

The Heisman trophy has stood as a symbol of excellence ever since 1935. It recognizes athletes who strengthen their teams and have an undeniable impact on the season. The Heisman honors the finest in college football, from quarterbacks who break records to dynamic playmakers like Travis Hunter who redefine what’s possible.

Who was John W. Heisman?

John W. Heisman was a visionary coach who helped to design the modern game. Heisman was a guard, center, and tackle at the University of Pennsylvania long before his name was associated with the sport’s most prestigious award. He supported several innovations that are now essential to football, such as the scoreboard system, the forward pass, the center-quarterback snap, the division of the game into quarters, and even the “hike” call that initiates a play.

Everywhere he went as a coach, including Auburn, Clemson, Penn, Rice, Washington & Jefferson, and specifically Georgia Tech, Heisman built deadly teams. His Yellow Jackets were so dominant that they defeated Cumberland 222-0 in 1916, the largest blowout in college football history. By the time he retired with a career record of 185–70–17, he had established himself as one of the sport’s great architects.

John Heisman’s impact on football

John Heisman was exceptional because of his impact on the sport as a whole. Football may look quite different now if it weren’t for Heisman’s ideas. He stood up for timing rules, offensive creativity, and streamlined gameplay, which eventually led to the transformation of football from a rough, unruly sport into a planned and strategic game of skill and intellect.

But Heisman’s influence went beyond strategy and coaching. He established a system that ultimately resulted in the development of the prize that now bears his name while serving as the Downtown Athletic Club’s first Athletic Director. His legacy continues to grow even after he died in 1936, when the DAC renamed the award the Heisman Memorial Trophy in recognition of the man and his achievements to the game he helped revolutionize.

The Legacy of the Heisman Trophy in College Football

Beyond the field, the Heisman Trophy has evolved into a cultural icon. It has defined the careers of some of the finest football players for decades, including Barry Sanders, Archie Griffin, Lamar Jackson, and Caleb Williams. A player who wins the Heisman immediately becomes a legend, joining a legacy that continues to influence the sport on all fronts. And the numbers tell their own story: since 1935, running backs have claimed the trophy 40 times, while quarterbacks follow closely with 38 wins.

But the Heisman’s impact extends far beyond individual glory. Fans, players, and programs all feel the weight of the Heisman’s legacy. It boosts recruiting and schools’ prestige. It is a crucial part of an athlete’s identity. Also, the yearly ceremony serves as a reminder to fans of the reasons they initially fell in love with the sport with the excitement of seeing brilliance and stories that last long after the season is over.

History and legacy of the Heisman Trophy

The Downtown Athletic Club established a new award in 1935 to recognize “the most valuable college football player east of the Mississippi” marking the beginning of the Heisman’s history. Jay Berwanger of the University of Chicago, the first-ever recipient, was unaware that he was carrying out the first phase of a custom that would eventually become a national phenomenon. The DAC expanded the award’s scope nationally and renamed it in Heisman’s honor a year after his death. Now, nearly a century later, the trophy still represents that same spirit of greatness.

Here’s a look at the Heisman winners from the last 10 years:

2024: CB/WR Travis Hunter (Colorado)

2023: QB Jayden Daniels (LSU)

2022: QB Caleb Williams (Southern California)

2021: QB Bryce Young (Alabama)

2020: WR DeVonta Smith (Alabama)

2019: QB Joe Burrow (LSU)

2018: QB Kyler Murray (Oklahoma)

2017: QB Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma)

2016: QB Lamar Jackson (Louisville)

2015: RB Derrick Henry (Alabama)

Over the decades, the Heisman has evolved into the ultimate symbol of greatness. The trophy now serves as a link between the past and present of the sport, serving as a reminder to fans that although the game is ever evolving, greatness never fades.