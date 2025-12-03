Why Is Kansas State Football Head Coach Chris Klieman Retiring? Who Is His Replacement?

After a season marked by highs and lows, head coach Chris Klieman appears to be considering stepping away from his role. He finished the regular season eighth in the Big 12 with a 6-6 record and is poised to conclude his seven-year tenure at Kansas State. He has compiled a 53-34 record and secured the program’s fifth consecutive bowl appearance with a 24-14 win over Colorado in Week 14.

ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel reported the news on X. “Chris Klieman is considering stepping down at Kansas State. Nothing has been finalized, but the sides are in discussions. He’s under contract through the 2032 season. The Mercury Sports first reported possible retirement.” Thamel’s X post read.

This is a developing story…