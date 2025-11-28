Why Is Ole Miss Football Wearing Camo Helmets vs. Mississippi State? What’s the History Behind It?

Lane Kiffin’s squad rushed into the Davis Wade Stadium for their final regular-season game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Deep in the heart of Mississippi, where Rebel pride runs thicker than the humidity, Ole Miss is strutting into the Egg Bowl with a head-turning twist. They are wearing camo helmets that scream “huntin’ season showdown.”

Lane Kiffin’s crew has laced up against hated Mississippi State on Black Friday, lids dripping in Realtree’s custom wavy pattern, blending navy, white, and gritty camo vibes straight from the Mississippi woods.

It all kicked off in 2022 when Realtree founder Bill Jordan. The Ole Miss alum and ex-wideout from the ’70s teamed up with the Rebels to drop exclusive gear.

What are the Camo Helmets Ole Miss is wearing in 2025?

Ole Miss is rocking gray camo helmets thanks to a collab with Realtree, the outdoor gear brand. The icy-white design is actually their third camo helmet in the last three seasons. They’re also honoring Corey Adams with a decal on the back of the helmets this year. Adams was an incoming freshman who tragically lost his life in a shooting on July 19.

First came the WAV3 camo against Kentucky, turning heads and sparking a tradition. They followed this up with a powder blue ocean camo versus Texas A&M in 2023. It was voted helmet of the year. Navy tees, hoodies, and chin straps flooded the sidelines, turning heads in a 17-3 snoozer win. Kiffin gushed, “Excited to partner… future holds great collaboration.”

Then, Navy Space Camo for Oklahoma in 2024. They designed it with a camo pattern covered in white, “space-like” splotches. Red accents popped across the helmet, along with a red script “Ole Miss” logo on the side.

Why does Ole Miss use Camo helmets beyond just style?

It’s no accident; under Lane Kiffin, the Rebels weaponize drip to lure top talent to the Sip, posting this amid On3’s helmet debate to scream “#ComeToTheSip.”​ But camo is a family legacy baked in. Realtree founder Bill Jordan, an Ole Miss alum and ’70s wideout who snagged passes from Archie Manning, cooked up the partnership. And then Bill’s son, Tyler (another Rebel), linked up with Kiffin, continued the tradition of college football’s first Realtree helmet.

Is there any historical or symbolic meaning behind the Camo helmets?

Camo helmets have a rich history and a significant symbolism, mostly because soldiers needed them to stay hidden and stay alive. Helmets were especially tricky because their shape and shine made soldiers stand out, so the military put extra effort into camouflaging them.

The Rebels have been rocking the navy helmet design since the 1995 season, ditching the old powder-blue look they used from 1983 to 1994. Even though college sports no longer adhere strictly to “primary” and “alternate” uniforms, this navy helmet remains the longest-running, consistently used look Ole Miss has today.

Over the last two seasons, Ole Miss has stuck with its classic style. But that hasn’t stopped the team from mixing things up. The Rebels have rocked at least 12 different uniform combos in each of those seasons. In 2023, they even took it up a notch with 13 combinations, with one for every regular-season game plus the bowl game against Penn State.