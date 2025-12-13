Why Reggie Bush Was Stripped of the Heisman, Why the Trophy Was Returned & What He’s Doing Now – Everything to Know

Reggie Bush’s name has always carried a certain energy in college football, evoking memories of 80-yard sprints and USC’s golden age pride. But there was a storm that nearly broke him behind the highlight reels. The 2010 Heisman controversy was a very personal battle that pushed him to the edge.

Bush had the burden of being the first athlete in history to lose his Heisman Trophy. Even while USC fans never stopped cheering him, the world saw him become a symbol of an era defined by NCAA norms that now seem almost ridiculous.

And now Bush is looking back on everything after his trophy has been restored, including the injustice, the emotional toll, the defamation battle, and the peculiar full-circle experience that reunited him with the Heisman family over two decades later.

Why was Reggie Bush stripped of the Heisman Trophy?

Reggie Bush’s 2005 season is still regarded as one of the greatest ever played. The controversy began in 2010 when it was revealed that during his time at USC, he and his family reportedly received financial support, travel assistance, and a rent-free house from sports agents. Even though such perks had no impact on his performance, they were completely prohibited in the NCAA world of the mid-2000s. When agent Lloyd Lake went public, suing Bush’s family for nearly $300,000 and supporting NCAA investigators, the story blew.

In 2010, the NCAA imposed one of the most severe sanctions in college football history on USC, including a postseason ban, scholarship losses, vacated titles, and a mandatory 10-year disassociation from Reggie Bush. Bush had to make the tough decision to return the trophy when the Heisman Trust attempted to take it away. He was the only player in history to return his award.

And everything changed at that point. He recalled, “That really took a really big shot at my confidence, who I am as a person, who I was as a player, what I stood for….Because a lot of lies were being spread about me and about who I was, and it was unfortunate because I didn’t deserve it. I didn’t do anything to deserve it.”

What led to Reggie Bush getting his Heisman trophy returned?

The world around Reggie Bush shifted, and the NCAA ultimately had to accept it. The NIL period, which began in 2021, allowed college players to make money through branding, collaborations, sponsorships, and appearances. And all of a sudden, the same behavior for which Bush had been punished was celebrated in college football. Million-dollar contracts were being signed by players, and Bush’s case turned into a time capsule of outdated regulations. Athletes, fans, and even other Heisman winners like Johnny Manziel and Matt Leinart advocated for his reinstatement.

“Doesn’t sit right with my morals and values that he can’t be on that stage with us every year,” Manziel tweeted. “Reggie IS the Heisman trophy. Do the RIGHT thing, NCAA. The ball is in your court.”

Then the pressure built on. Bush sued the NCAA for defamation because they labeled his case as “pay-for-play,” which he strongly rejected.

“The NCAA has made a statement about me,” Bush said at the USC conference, “accusing me of engaging in a ‘pay-for-play arrangement,’ which is 100% not true. Not only is it not true, but there’s no evidence to even support that claim. It wasn’t even part of the initial NCAA investigation.

“So this is a new accusation, as far as I’m concerned, that was picked up by all of you. All the media outlets picked it up as if this were the reason why I’m not getting my Heisman Trophy back and why I’m not being reinstated. And that’s not true. That’s what this lawsuit is about. It’s about truth, getting the facts out, and holding the NCAA accountable,” Reggie Bush said.

Even USC discreetly reserved a place for his jersey in the Coliseum. The Heisman Trust finally admitted in 2024 that college football had undergone a significant transformation. Citing the “enormous changes” in athlete compensation and recognizing that Bush was “unquestionably” the greatest player in 2005, they restored Bush’s prize.

“We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments,” Michael Comerford, president of The Heisman Trophy Trust, said. “We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back.”

And as the trophy finally found its way back to him, it marked the start of a new chapter.

What is Reggie Bush doing now in 2025?

Reggie Bush is in New Orleans for the 2025 Super Bowl, building partnerships like his recent one with Tostitos and reestablishing ties with the city where he triumphed in a Super Bowl and overcame the most challenging mental struggles of his life.

“When I think I’m at my weakest point and when I’m dealing with depression, fighting thoughts of suicide, there’s an entire city there to embrace me and to lift me up, and to give me an opportunity to go out, once again, to prove myself,” he said. For him, New Orleans is the place where he rebuilt himself.

Bush is still doing well professionally as a media personality. After working as a college football analyst for FOX Sports for many years, he has expanded his reach through podcasts, brand collaborations, and community service. Additionally, he has reconnected with the community of winners, now that he is able to attend Heisman ceremonies once again.

“Personally, I’m thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I’m honored to return to the Heisman family,” Bush said in a statement. “I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization.”

How did the Reggie Bush Heisman scandal impact his career?

Reggie Bush became a ghost of the legacy he built at USC after being forced out of the program, having his jersey taken away, and receiving an NCAA ban. The story followed him around, despite the fact that he was selected with the second overall pick and made over $63 million in an 11-year NFL career. Later, he said that the public criticism and pressure deeply affected him.

“I’m so happy I’m standing right here in front of you today as someone who made it through it and didn’t give up because there were portions in that time period in my life where I wanted to give up on football and on life,” Bush said.

However, the controversy also compelled Bush to demonstrate that the old NCAA regulations penalized athletes for situations that are now commonplace. In some ways, Bush’s story contributed to the evolution of college football. And now that his Heisman is back where it belongs, his legacy still remains iconic.