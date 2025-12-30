Why Ron English Is Leaving Louisville Football? Real Reason Behind Defensive Coach’s Career Decision

Louisville undergoes a major shakeup in its coaching staff, as a veteran coach leaves the program. After three seasons as DC, the 57-year-old defensive coach, Ron English, is reportedly leaving the program, and reports reveal it was his own call to step down, and here’s why.

According to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Louisville’s defensive coordinator and safeties coach, Ron English, is not expected to return for the 2026 season, along with DL coach Mark Hagen. The report reveals that English has informed Louisville officials that he’d like to step down from the DC role for a year to watch his son, Seth’s, final football season at the Navy. His son is currently in his junior year in the Navy.

This is a developing story…