brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Why Ron English Is Leaving Louisville Football? Real Reason Behind Defensive Coach’s Career Decision

ByAkash D

Dec 30, 2025 | 2:00 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Why Ron English Is Leaving Louisville Football? Real Reason Behind Defensive Coach’s Career Decision

ByAkash D

Dec 30, 2025 | 2:00 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image
feature-image

Louisville undergoes a major shakeup in its coaching staff, as a veteran coach leaves the program. After three seasons as DC, the 57-year-old defensive coach, Ron English, is reportedly leaving the program, and reports reveal it was his own call to step down, and here’s why.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Louisville’s defensive coordinator and safeties coach, Ron English, is not expected to return for the 2026 season, along with DL coach Mark Hagen. The report reveals that English has informed Louisville officials that he’d like to step down from the DC role for a year to watch his son, Seth’s, final football season at the Navy. His son is currently in his junior year in the Navy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved