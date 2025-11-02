Why Was Alabama DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. Arrested? Will He Play in Week 11 vs LSU?

Coming off a bye week, Kalen DeBoer’s Crimson Tide is staring down a legal situation. DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.’s arrest over serious charges has presented another challenge for the program. On Saturday at noon, the 19-year-old was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on multiple grave charges.

What Charges Does Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. Face?

According to a report by Al.com’s Carol Robinson, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. has been charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, and one count of attempting to elude, and speeding, per the jail records. However, the circumstances leading to his actions haven’t been revealed yet. “We are aware of an incident involving Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. and are working to gather more details at this time,” a spokesperson for UA athletics said.

The investigation is currently being conducted by the University of Alabama Police Department. According to Robinson’s report, “Efforts to reach police and UA officials for comment were not immediately successful.” What will it mean for the future?

Will he be available vs LSU in Week 11?

Presently, he has been released from the County Jail after paying the $1,500 bond. According to OurLads.com, Kirkpatrick is listed behind starter Keon Sabb. No further information about the current controversy is available presently. However, head coach Kalen DeBoer will address the media during his Monday press conference. We might get more information regarding the subject can be expected during the press briefing.

The LSU game is scheduled next weekend at Alabama’s home turf, Bryant-Denny Stadium.

According to Alabama Athletics, over the season, Kirkpatrick has recorded nine stops, including one tackle for loss for negative two yards, along with a forced fumble and one pass breakup. Appeared against Florida State, followed by facing off against Louisiana-Monroe, recording four tackles, but returned to the sidelines over a targeting penalty. He then appeared next against Wisconsin during the second half and had one tackle. Moving further down the slate, he recorded one tackle and a pass breakup against Georgia, along with working on the special team.

Then came the Vanderbilt matchup, in which he worked on defense and special teams, earning special teams player of the week recognition from the Alabama coaches. Against Missouri’s offense, he recorded two tackles on defense and special teams combined, followed by another tackle against the Vols. Before the bye week, he saw some time against the Gamecocks’ offense.

In his freshman year, he appeared in all 13 games, recording three tackles.

Kirkpatrick Background & College Career

An Alabama native from Gadsden City High School, the 5’10.5, 195-pound defensive back was a former three-star recruit. Coached by Ali Smith during his high school career, he secured a No. 24th spot in the State of Alabama, according to On3. “He’s very instinctive, he loves ball. He understands scheme, he studies it a good little bit,” Coach Smith said of his former player, per USA Sports. “He’s very aware of what’s going on in ball games. Those situations are very good for him because he understands situational football and he’s very aware of what’s going on.”

Named the No. 1 DB in the Gadsden area (by USA Today Network), he received multiple offers, finally committing to Alabama in August 2023, turning down offers from Missouri, Auburn, and others. But it was legendary Nick Saban who recruited him. It is a family connection as Saban also coached his father, Dre Kirkpatrick, during the late 2000s, helping the Crimson Tide win its first two national championships.

“Getting the same thing they got in me. Hard worker, dedication, putting his teammate first, and he wants to win championships,” the former NFL player said on his son’s Alabama commitment.” He went on to the pro league and was a first-round draft pick, spending eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, over his 10-year professional career. His son’s career is now in the spot, as Dre Kirkpatrick Jr faces legal trouble.