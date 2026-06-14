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Why Was Ex-Ohio State WR Terrelle Pryor Arrested? What Are the Charges Against Him?

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Jun 14, 2026 | 3:05 PM EDT

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Why Was Ex-Ohio State WR Terrelle Pryor Arrested? What Are the Charges Against Him?

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Isha

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Jun 14, 2026 | 3:05 PM EDT

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Former Ohio State Buckeye and NFL WR Terrelle Pryor has made headlines again, but this time not for football. Pryor has been charged with possession of a controlled substance in Monroeville after they pulled over his Mercedes. The incident happened three weeks ago.

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According to the Police reports, Pryor was not driving his car but was observed in a rather odd stance in the back seat, which raised suspicion among the police. His car had a rifle on the floor, and police asked him to exit the vehicle. When he was asked to show his concealed carry permit, police noticed a powdery substance in a baggie in his wallet. They suspected that it was MDMA. Pryor has since been charged with possession, as per a report by WPXI in Pittsburgh.

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Isha

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Isha is a College Football Journalist at EssentiallySports, where she covers the sport with a focus on tactical nuance, player dynamics, and the stories that unfold beyond the field. Her work blends sharp analysis with context-driven storytelling, offering readers a deeper understanding of both the game itself and the ecosystem around it. With years of experience as an athlete, Isha brings a lived understanding of the aggression, discipline, and emotional intensity that define team sports. This background shapes her writing, allowing her to approach college football with authenticity and insight. With a degree in Political Science and a law degree underway, her academic journey adds another layer to her perspective—helping her examine not just what happens during games, but the structures, decisions, and narratives that shape them. At EssentiallySports, Isha focuses on delivering coverage that goes beyond the scoreboard, capturing both the action on the field and the drama that unfolds when the cameras are off.

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