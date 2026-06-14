Why Was Ex-Ohio State WR Terrelle Pryor Arrested? What Are the Charges Against Him?

Former Ohio State Buckeye and NFL WR Terrelle Pryor has made headlines again, but this time not for football. Pryor has been charged with possession of a controlled substance in Monroeville after they pulled over his Mercedes. The incident happened three weeks ago.
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Former #OhioState quarterback Terrelle Pryor was charged with drug possession in Pennsylvania. https://t.co/YTWt9ASS9G pic.twitter.com/dNh5GcDEcN
— Bucknuts (@Bucknuts247) June 14, 2026
According to the Police reports, Pryor was not driving his car but was observed in a rather odd stance in the back seat, which raised suspicion among the police. His car had a rifle on the floor, and police asked him to exit the vehicle. When he was asked to show his concealed carry permit, police noticed a powdery substance in a baggie in his wallet. They suspected that it was MDMA. Pryor has since been charged with possession, as per a report by WPXI in Pittsburgh.
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