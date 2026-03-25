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Why Was Kirk Barton Sentenced to 5 Years? What Charges is Ex-Ohio State OL Facing?

Malabika Dutta

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Mar 25, 2026 | 2:37 PM EDT

HomeCollege Football

Why Was Kirk Barton Sentenced to 5 Years? What Charges is Ex-Ohio State OL Facing?

Malabika Dutta

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Mar 25, 2026 | 2:37 PM EDT

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Former OSU player Kirk Barton initially pleaded not guilty to all the charges related to a fatal car crash in 2025 that killed 24 YO Ethan Perry. On Wednesday, with a new development in Barton’s case, the judge announced the punishment.

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After he changed his plea for charges, the former OSU player was sentenced to five years in prison. This came after he admitted in court that he was legally responsible for one charge of aggravated vehicular homicide related to the crash. Even the judge ordered his license suspended permanently.

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Barton faced four criminal charges related to the car crash. Two for his reckless driving and speeding, which caused the death, and two for driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs. Now, except for the one charge for which he accepted guilt, the other charges were dropped. However, the former OSU player expressed his regret for his past actions during his sentencing.

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“I am pleading guilty because I am guilty,” he said.

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Malabika Dutta

2,509 Articles

Malabika Dutta is a College Football News Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the Marquee Saturdays Desk. A graduate of the ES College Football Pro Writer Program, she specializes in breaking news and injury reports during live coverage while also developing off-field narratives that give fans a deeper understanding of players’ lives. Her recent work includes coverage of the Rourke family following Kurtis Rourke’s NFL Draft selection by the 49ers. Malabika combines a strong foundation in English Literature with hands-on sports journalism experience, contributing to national college football coverage and supporting the newsroom with timely reporting and contextual storytelling.

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