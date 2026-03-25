Why Was Kirk Barton Sentenced to 5 Years? What Charges is Ex-Ohio State OL Facing?

Former OSU player Kirk Barton initially pleaded not guilty to all the charges related to a fatal car crash in 2025 that killed 24 YO Ethan Perry. On Wednesday, with a new development in Barton’s case, the judge announced the punishment.

After he changed his plea for charges, the former OSU player was sentenced to five years in prison. This came after he admitted in court that he was legally responsible for one charge of aggravated vehicular homicide related to the crash. Even the judge ordered his license suspended permanently.

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Barton faced four criminal charges related to the car crash. Two for his reckless driving and speeding, which caused the death, and two for driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs. Now, except for the one charge for which he accepted guilt, the other charges were dropped. However, the former OSU player expressed his regret for his past actions during his sentencing.

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“I am pleading guilty because I am guilty,” he said.

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This is a developing story….