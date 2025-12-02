Why Will Paul Finebaum Not Run For US Senate Anymore?

Back in September 2025, Tommy Tuberville announced that he might vacate his Alabama Senate seat. In response, Finebaum expressed his interest in considering leaving ESPN to run for that position. However, since then, he has had a change of mind.

“It’s time for me to devote my full attention to something everyone in Alabama can agree upon – our love of college football,” he said in an exclusive interview with AL.com.

After his conversation with OutKick on joining politics, many people reached out to him regarding that prospect, encouraging him to give it a shot.

“One or two people in Washington had reached out to me about whether I would be interested in politics, something I never thought about before,” he added. “Something I didn’t really think possible,” he added. “I gave some thought to it as the [after Kirk’s murder] weekend unfolded and got a little bit more interested.

“The biggest issue is the direction of ‘Where are we going (as a country)?” Finebaum said in a conversation with OutKick’s Clay Travis. “And I don’t like some of that.”

By November, reports emerged that the 50-year-old analyst was “very close” to transitioning into politics. Soon after, Finebaum shared that he will make his final decision after the regular season. True to his promise, he did.

Although he seems interested in exploring that opportunity, his love for college football and Alabama won’t let him explore his career in politics.

Finebaum’s love for Alabama stretches down to decades. Along with his love for the SEC, his attachment to Alabama dates back to his career as a columnist. Long before when Finebaum was known as the face of ESPN, he worked as an award-winning investigative reporter for the Birmingham Post-Herald in the 1980s.

Over his career, he has worked across radio for the Paul Finebaum Radio Network, Mobile Press-Register, and with other organisations.

Although he primarily resided in Charlotte, his love for Alabama led him to purchase a 12,165-square-foot $5.162 million estate in Mountain Brook in February 2025. Since then, he has moved back to Birmingham. So, when the analyst revealed that he is considering standing for the Alabama Senate, it seemed like a possibility.

Although it was just in August 2024, when Finebaum extended his contract with ESPN. It included his role as host of “The Paul Finebaum Show” and as a commentator on SEC Nation. Despite that, if the analyst were to make a leap to politics, ESPN seemed alright with him mulling over that venture, letting go of their most prized voices.

“I am also appreciative of my bosses at ESPN for allowing me to explore this opportunity,” he added.

But with his sharp takes and opinions, he makes his way back into an astute political candidate.

Tim Brando: “Paul, just run for the Senate”

In November, Paul Finebaum and Mad Dog Russo engaged in a heated exchange about three-loss teams making it in the college football playoffs. But with Finebaum’s sharp takes, the chatter quickly pivoted into a full-blown argument.

The subject quickly shifted from participation, trophy culture, the NFL, the Patriots, and South Florida. While Russo’s “sec-heavy” opinion drowned in that debate. Responding to that debate, Fox Sports’ Tim Brando was quick to hint at a political career for Paul.

“Paul, Paul, Paul, just run for the Senate and stop click baiting us will ya? Attempting to make “embrace debate” compelling. 🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤭,” he wrote on X.

However, on Tuesday, Finebaum shut down the possibility of joining politics. For now, his focus remains on college football.