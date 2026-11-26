When you’re used to wide-open Texas living, Manhattan floor plans can come as a rude awakening. In his latest YouTube vlog, Shilo Sanders brought his ongoing relocation search to a high-end residential complex on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Despite finding plenty to love about the property, including a few surprises he admitted he had never seen in an apartment building before, Sanders soon found his patience tested by New York real estate realities.

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“These little rooms, they p**s me off… Why do I even subscribe my life to this?” Sanders asked his real estate agent during a walkthrough of Waterline Square, filmed for his YouTube channel. “Just go to Texas, bro, and get a freaking 6,000-square-foot house. Go to Las Vegas and get a mansion. Why would I do this? Give me a good answer, though.”

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His agent was quick to answer his challenge, arguing that Texas can’t match New York’s 24/7 energy, high-level business networking, or celebrity-friendly privacy, even joking that Manhattan lets him grab tacos at 4 a.m. while connecting with top professionals. Still, Sanders wasn’t entirely sold on the trade-off, arguing that the same monthly rent could easily land him “three of these” back in Dallas.

Touring three two-bedroom units at Waterline Square with agents from Established Realty, Sanders was hit with eye-watering monthly price tags ranging from $12,000 to nearly $16,000, even after rent concessions. While he praised the river views and kitchen finishes, the narrow secondary bedrooms quickly wore him down, especially after he stretched his arms out in the first unit to show he could nearly touch both walls.

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The biggest shock came inside Apartment 1905, a 1,700-square-foot home with two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and wide views of the George Washington Bridge. Sanders also checked out the guest room for his brother, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Although he liked the layout, he pulled back once the agent told him the rent was “just under $16,000” a month after discounts.

Waterline Square nearly changed his mind once he stepped outside the apartments. Sanders joked during the tour that he would happily pay an extra $5,000 a month to live in a building with no rats, saying he had seen two rats in a New York restaurant the night before, including one sitting right on top of a curtain.

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His mood improved even more when he saw the building’s massive three-story club space. The 100,000-square-foot area comes with an indoor skatepark, a bowling alley, basketball and tennis courts, music studios, and a hidden card room behind a bookshelf. Impressed by all the extras, Sanders told viewers to mentally “subtract like $5000” from the monthly rent because the building offered so much.

Sanders’s search for a home has unfolded alongside a legal process that is still ongoing. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Colorado Buffaloes safety is awaiting a final ruling in his Chapter 7 bankruptcy case, which stems from an $11.89 million judgment related to a September 2015 altercation with John Darjean, a former Dallas high school security guard.

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Sanders filed for Bankruptcy in October 2023 in an alleged attempt to clear the debt. The case went to a five-day trial in a Denver bankruptcy court in early September 2026. Witness testimony has concluded, and Judge Michael E. Romero extended the deadlines for final filings to late December. A final decision is not expected until early 2027 or later.

For now, New York is just the latest stop in his long search for a new home. After turning down a $14,000-a-month apartment in Miami in September and looking at rentals between $8,950 and $9,950 in Fort Lauderdale in October, Shilo Sanders still has not said whether he will pay up for Manhattan, accept Shedeur’s offer to help with a down payment on a house, or move back to Texas.