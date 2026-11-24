A year ago, a longtime Virginia high school football coach allegedly walked into the woods behind his home with a rifle. He has not been seen since. Police were on their way to speak with him that day. Twelve months later, his wife, Leslie Caudill Turner, decided to break her silence on the sudden disappearance during an interview with the Daily Mail.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The interview was published on Nov. 19, a day before the anniversary of the disappearance. Leslie had kept a low profile until now, and her words show a family still stuck in the same place.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just don’t have any closure… I cry every day,” she said. “It’s like day one all over again.”

Leslie has left his belongings exactly where he put them, sharing that she can no longer sleep in their bed. “I sleep on the couch or in my son’s room. I can’t sleep upstairs in our bed anymore,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also said she takes antidepressants, which keep her from crying for long stretches. “If I’m off them, anything makes me cry,” she said.

Her hope is fading, but it has not gone. “Every day that I’ve not been told that there’s a body found, I still have a little bit of hope. But I don’t think he’d be able to go an entire year without letting somebody know he’s okay,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then she added a line that shows how heavy the wait has become: “We’re already grieving like he’s dead.”

Travis Turner, 46, disappeared on Nov. 20, 2025, from his home in Appalachia, Virginia. He had been the head football coach at Union High School in Big Stone Gap since 2011 and was also listed as a physical education teacher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities learned he was missing while they went to his residence as part of an investigation into allegations of child s***** exploitation.

Virginia State Police announced he was wanted on 10 criminal counts: five of possession of child p****graphy and five of using a computer to solicit a minor. The Irish Star also reported that he was accused of sending explicit text messages to a 15-year-old Union student and exposing himself to the student. Turner has not been convicted and is considered a fugitive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Search-and-rescue teams, drones, police dogs, and FBI agents joined the early search, which went on for several days without a confirmed sighting or any clue. On Oct. 27, Virginia State Police told Us Weekly the case remains active.

“There are no new developments to share at this time,” police said. “Because Turner is considered a fugitive, the U.S. Marshals Service continues to lead the investigation… Law enforcement remains actively engaged, evaluating new information and dedicating all available resources to bringing this case to a resolution.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Leslie continues to stand by her husband and says she saw nothing to suggest the allegations are true.

“I didn’t see anything. And I checked his phone before he left,” she said. “Nobody will ever get me to say anything bad about him,” she said. She credits her years as a football coach’s wife for her thick skin about public criticism.

“I don’t pay attention to it. I know what’s true. And I haven’t done anything,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

If he is alive and well, she said, her message is: “Come home. We still love you. We’re going to support him, get him through it.”

Her attorney, Adrian Collins, delivered a similar appeal, saying Leslie “pleads for you to come home and face the allegations by defending yourself in a court of law.”

Turner played quarterback at Appalachia High School under his father, Tom Turner, and the two won three state championships together. He later joined Virginia Tech’s 1998 recruiting class, the same class that brought in Michael Vick.

ADVERTISEMENT

After that, he transferred to UVA-Wise, where he started in 1999, and later to Eastern Kentucky, where he was the starting quarterback in 2002.

Union kept winning without him in 2025, beating Graham 12-0 on Nov. 22 and Ridgeview 21-14 on Nov. 29 to win the Region 2D title and reach the state semifinals unbeaten. The Bears lost that semifinal to Glenvar 21-20 on Dec. 6. This season ended earlier: Ridgeview beat Union 19-14 in the Region 2D semifinals on Nov. 20.

One year since he disappeared, Leslie and the couple’s three children, Bailey (24), Grayden (21), and Brynlee (12), are still waiting for answers, and Leslie’s plea remains the same: come home.