“Will Absolutely Move On”: Kyle Whittingham Won’t Hesitate to Cut Bryce Underwood and Bring in New Michigan QB if Required, Per Insider

Bryce Underwood enters the 2026 season with huge expectations. Michigan believes the former five-star quarterback has the talent to become one of the nation’s best. But talent alone will not be enough. UM insider Steve Deace believes this season will decide whether Underwood remains the long-term answer under new head coach Kyle Whittingham.

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“He’s going to have to be the better quarterback on the field for at least three of those games, at least two at the most, for us to at least have any chance at a playoff whatsoever,” Deace said on the Locked on Wolverines podcast on July 9. “If he can’t deliver, I’m just going to tell you, this staff will absolutely move on. He’s a ton of money. There are a ton of guys waiting in the portal.

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“Like one in Utah right now (Devon Dampier) who’s going to get his degree after this year and gets a fifth year with the new five-for-five [rule] and knows the system. They’re (Michigan staff) not going to just sit here and wait. Kyle Whittingham can’t afford a two-year process here. That’s why they’re going all in on recruiting. They went all in on everything. All in on the transfer portal. There’s an intent here to make a big splash and to make one fast.”

Whittingham has publicly backed his young quarterback. He named Underwood the clear No. 1 starter entering spring practice. The sophomore also earned the honor of being voted one of Michigan’s spring captains by his teammates. Coaches praised Underwood’s work ethic and leadership, with Whittingham repeatedly noting spring improvement.

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The staff also spent months redesigning the offense to better match his strengths instead of forcing him into last year’s system. Yet spring game performance raised fresh concerns about his mechanics and footwork under pressure. He occasionally threw off his back foot, a problem that also appeared during his freshman season.

Michigan faces at least four to five tough opponents next season, as Deace outlined. Their second game is against Oklahoma, followed by Iowa in Week 4. Additionally, Penn State, Indiana, Oregon, and Ohio State will be some of the most difficult teams on UM’s schedule. So, Underwood’s performance in at least three of these games will be crucial for Michigan to make a solid playoff case with at least 10 wins. For now, though, he appears to be struggling.

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Coaches have worked on helping him read the entire field more quickly, rather than locking onto one target. Whittingham admitted there is “still a long way to go” before Bryce Underwood becomes the finished quarterback Michigan wants. Many of those issues first appeared last season. Bryce Underwood flashed elite arm strength and athletic ability, but consistency was missing. He completed just over 60% of his passes while throwing 11 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

Simply managing games will not be enough next season. Michigan cannot rely only on its running game and defense against elite opponents. Underwood must become the difference-maker. If that doesn’t happen, Michigan would not be short of replacement options. Deace explored Utah QB Devon Dampier moving to UM next year because of the new 5-year eligibility rule if Bryce Underwood fails to perform.