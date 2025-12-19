Will Arch Manning Lose His $5.3M NIL? Here’s What We Know About Texas QB’s Pay Cut

Well, 2025 has definitely been a sour one for Texas fans, hasn’t it? No one will better understand the trauma inflicted upon them by the team as they nosedived into failure after being heralded as National Championship contenders. Now locked in for the 2026 season, Arch Manning, the star of the show, has stepped up to make a big sacrifice.

The QB has been at the forefront of the Longhorns’ campaign this year and has unfortunately failed to meet the mark. Now, he’s trying to pitch in as much as possible for the next season. Per On3, Manning will take a lesser share of Texas’ House settlement revenue-sharing funds for the 2026 season.

“[Sources] tell Inside Texas that this is a move made by Manning as part of an effort to help the Longhorn football program do whatever it takes to support a 2026 championship run,” the publication reported.

However, Manning’s endorsement deals, nor money from any NIL collective, are impacted by this. Despite his hot and cold debut as Texas’ QB1, Manning remains the highest-valued CFB player in NIL, at $5.3 million. The 21-year-old still remains No. 1 in On3’s NIL100 rating, the top 100 highest-valued college athletes. He has a number of high-profile partnerships with brands, including giants like Red Bull and Uber.

