The Detroit Lions, valued at approximately $8.04 billion, was an important chapter in Bill Belichick’s early coaching journey. After starting with the Baltimore Colts, he arrived in Detroit as an assistant special teams coach and eventually earned a chance to coach receivers, laying the groundwork for what would become a legendary career.

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Those ties are reflected in his tribute following the news of Martha Firestone Ford’s passing.

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“Since first meeting Martha Firestone Ford as a Lions assistant coach, I have always considered her to be one of the classiest people I have known in my career,” said Belichick in a tribute, via Carolina Football X handle. “Her love for the Lions and loyalty to everyone in the organization was exceptional.

“On the eve of a special holiday sports tradition – the Lions Thanksgiving Day game I am grateful for Mrs. Ford’s friendship, her leadership, and her willingness to maintain our connection for decades, long after my years working on the Lions staff. Her impact on Detroit, the state of Michigan, and the NFL are enormous. She will be greatly missed.”

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Coach Belichick on the passing of Martha Firestone Ford pic.twitter.com/qbsHh34GwM— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) November 25, 2026

Belichick, now head coach at the University of North Carolina, had a good relationship with Ford during his time with the Lions. In September 2018, while discussing the Lions and his former assistant Matt Patricia, he praised Ford and the organization.

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“I have all the respect in the world for Matt, Bob [Quinn], Mrs. [Martha Firestone] Ford, who I worked for. Great people in the Lions organization.”

The team announced her passing on Tuesday, at the age of 101. While the cause of her death remains undisclosed, the Lions confirmed that she passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

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The Ford family’s association with the Detroit Lions dates back to 1963, when Martha Firestone Ford and her husband William Clay Ford acquired control of the franchise.

More than five decades later, following her husband’s death, she took over the reins of the organisation, serving as its owner and chairwoman from 2014 to 2020 before passing the mantle to her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp. However, she remained a central figure in the organization until her death.

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During her tenure, the Lions made the playoffs twice. Although she largely stayed away from the spotlight, those close to the organisation knew the role she played in maintaining the team and shaping it into what it is today.

“Martha was special,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “She cared so deeply about her family, the players, their fans, and the city of Detroit. She was committed to making the Lions, and the game of football, better. Martha and her husband, William Clay Ford, led the franchise with dignity and integrity. We will miss her kindness and sweet sense of humor. We extend our deepest condolences to her children, the entire Ford family, and the Lions’ organization.”

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Ford’s tenure began on a promising note, with the Lions reaching the playoffs in 2014. However, the team struggled the following season, prompting her to dismiss the president and general manager in November 2015, marking the first major decision of her leadership.

The Lions improved the next year and, under new general manager Bob Quinn, returned to the playoffs in 2016. While she rarely gave interviews, she was a regular presence at games and practices, according to then-head coach Jim Caldwell.

“I think visible ownership is great, and Mrs. Ford does it extremely well,” Caldwell said in 2015. “She’s there before games and she’s there after games, and I think guys enjoy that part of it. She comes to practice and things of that nature, so it’s been fun.”

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Beyond the team itself, Ford was involved in several charitable and educational institutions. She served as a trustee of Henry Ford Health and sat on the Detroit Lions Foundation board.

Her leadership roles spanned four organizations: the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House, the Children’s Home of Detroit, University Liggett School, and the Merrill Palmer Skillman Institute. She also founded the Henry Ford Maplegrove Center, where she served on the board for many years.

Ford’s family includes four children, 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Her years with the Lions and her work in Detroit-area charities are part of the legacy she leaves.