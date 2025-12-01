Will Bob Chesney Still Coach JMU in Sun Belt Championship? Will UCLA Let Him Coach Playoffs for Them?

The UCLA Bruins are all set to shake things up by hiring Bob Chesney as their new head coach. Chesney, from Division III up to FBS with James Madison, is stepping into his first Power Five role with the Bruins. But amid this great opportunity, the 48-year-old stands at a crossroads, figuring out the Dukes’ rest of the season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Dukes’ impressive 11-1 season record and strong conference play have positioned them as the clear favorites for the Sun Belt Championship Game. JMU will host Troy, the West Division champion, on December 5 at Bridgeforth Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the real question is whether Bob Chesney will be there calling the plays. Multiple sources indicate that Chesney plans to stick with the Dukes through the postseason, should they qualify for the College Football Playoff.

JMU’s journey to the Sun Belt Championship under Bob Chesney

JMU’s season under Bob Chesney has been nothing short of impressive. The team went on an 11-1 regular-season run, including an undefeated 8-0 conference streak. This dominant performance secured the Dukes the East Division title and the right to host the Sun Belt Championship. Chesney’s team has been firing on all cylinders, illustrated by a crucial 59-10 blowout over Coastal Carolina in their regular-season finale.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team has been in the AP Top 25 and could realistically make a run at a College Football Playoff spot. Their defense has been legit, pulling off four straight second-half shutouts earlier in the season. UCLA’s interest in Chesney is absolutely justified. He went 9-4 in his first year and is having a breakout year. That flawless conference dominance has JMU eyeing a Group of Five CFP spot. It proves that it can scale up to FBS seamlessly with a career record of 131-51 and seven titles. The Dukes fans can expect to see him at Virginia as he is allowed to orchestrate JMU against Troy.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

JMU’s chances of hitting the playoffs under Bob Chesney

JMU’s only shot at the CFP is beating Troy on Friday. They’ll also need Duke to pull off an upset over Virginia in the ACC title game. If two G5 champs are ever going to sneak into the bracket, this would be the year. And if the Dukes do make the playoffs under Bob Chesney, UCLA would almost definitely let him finish the run with his team. But it all starts with how JMU shows up against Troy.

The Dukes are hosting 8-4 Troy in the Sun Belt Championship, and JMU’s coming in as massive favorites at -20.5 and a wild -1600 on the moneyline. And it makes sense. JMU’s run game is a total wrecking crew, racking up 2,591 yards at 5.34 a carry with 32 touchdowns. Troy’s run game doesn’t even come close. So yeah, there’s plenty of reason to feel good heading in. And the best part? Bob Chesney’s sticking around for the whole ride.