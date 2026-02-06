Will Campbell Makes Lane Kiffin Statement as Ex-LSU Star Sets for Super Bowl Feat

As former LSU star Will Campbell prepares for the Super Bowl with the Patriots, his focus isn’t just on the game ahead. The rookie tackle is also keeping a close eye on Baton Rouge, especially on his alma mater’s blockbuster hire, Lane Kiffin. Ahead of the Super Bowl, OT Will Campbell shared his honest opinion about the new LSU head coach, offering a strong endorsement.

“I think it’s awesome,” Will Campbell told reporters on February 5. “I was recruited by Kiffin. He’s a dawg. I played against him for three years. His resume speaks for itself. High power offense. Blake Baker being back is awesome. I’m just super excited for those guys. I’m ready to watch them go make something happen.”

Will Campbell’s endorsement carries weight, coming from a player who became a decorated Tiger, earning honors like first-team All-SEC and becoming the first offensive lineman to wear the coveted No. 7 jersey. Having battled Kiffin’s Ole Miss teams three times in the high-scoring Magnolia Bowl rivalry, Campbell has firsthand-experience with the coach’s offensive firepower.

Campbell’s excitement extends to the other side of the ball, where the retention of DC Blake Baker provides stability for a defense looking to reload after a tough 2025 season. LSU capped that stretch by signing DT Lamar Brown, ESPN’s No. 1 overall recruit, and Deuce Geralds, another top-40 prospect.

Campbell’s own rapid success as a rookie starter for a Super Bowl team, who missed four games in his rookie season after a Grade 3 MCL sprain mid-season and came back stronger, gives him a unique perspective on what it takes to win. It is a quality he clearly sees in Kiffin’s new regime at LSU.

Lane Kiffin’s first LSU test comes fast

The ‘high power offense’ Campbell praised is already taking shape for the Tigers under Lane Kiffin’s leadership. The 2026 season will be the head coach’s first as LSU’s head coach. No one around the program is pretending there’s a grace period considering his hefty $91M contract. He brought in the top-ranked transfer portal class, according to 247Sports, with 40 commits, including three 5-stars and 11 4-stars.

“If you go get a staff and pay them what you do, you expect a lot,” he said, per The Athletic. “No different than these players that are sitting here. We pay a player a lot, and we have a lot of expectations for them. They need to produce.”

LSU’s class edged Ole Miss at No. 2. Texas, Miami, and Ohio State rounded out the top five. Lane Kiffin acknowledged the talent without promising wins.

“Where that puts us now is we have a really talented roster,” he said. “Does that mean we’re gonna win games? Not necessarily. Does that mean we’re gonna be a great team? No. We have a lot of work to do.”

Well, LSU lost 34 players to the portal after Brian Kelly was fired. Lane Kiffin and parts of his staff were still finishing CFP duties at Ole Miss while rebuilding LSU’s roster. It was messy. Still, Will Campbell, watching from the Patriots’ locker room, clearly likes the direction.