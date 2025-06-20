Will Howard Is Already Making an Impact on Ryan Day’s Son in Eye-Opening OSU Locker Room Moment

Will Howard was one of those players last year who not only showed his on-field prowess but also captivated fans with his off-field moments. Even after he left for the NFL, he recently came back to coach kids at Ohio State’s different high schools through his training camps. When asked, he replied that he just wanted to “give back “to the community. With such a likable personality and with performances that delivered a natty win. How could anyone not love him, right? So, this time, Ryan Day‘s son, RJ Day, became his admirer.

RJ Day is an incredible player and aspires to follow in his father’s footsteps to become a quarterback. Standing at 6’1″ and 203 lbs, RJ is currently enrolled at St. Francis De Sales, Columbus, Ohio, and is a prospect of the 2027 class. As for his hype? It may seem that being a 2027 QB, it may not be much, but his talent is writing the script. He already has 13 offers in his bag and is looking to add many more.

RJ was one of the most standout athletes in Ohio State’s recent high school football camp on Wednesday and showed improved arm talent and maturity. The quarterback’s ball placement was incredible, and his accuracy in tight windows was a highlight as he led DeSales to the tournament semifinals. He has garnered 2,933 passing yards along with 29 TDs in his freshman and sophomore seasons, with many more to come. When asked where he learned the craft, his answer was through his father, but he also had Will Howard on his very short list.

“He just gives fatherly advice like everybody else, and he’s very knowledgeable, so that also helps,” RJ said about Ryan Day, and then highlighted the influence of Howard on him. “Will was one of the best people I’ve ever met,” he added. “He cares about it, he cares about the guys in the locker room, so applying those characteristics just means you’re being a good teammate.” But Will isn’t the only guy RJ has learned from.

Ever since Ryan Day joined Ohio State as their QBs coach in 2017, RJ has been a consistent presence at the program. So, at this time, he has learned from QBs like J.T. Barrett, Dwayne Haskins, Justin Fields, C.J. Stroud, and Kyle McCord. Moreover, in the 2024 season, he was more involved with the program and had the front-row seat as he watched every moment unfold in front of his eyes. That surely will help, and so, the QB has already outlined his commitment date.

RJ Day prefers an ACC program as his favorite, as he announces his commitment timeline

RJ received his first Division 1 offer from Boston College only two days after he played his first high school game. In that game, he threw a 31-yard game-winning touchdown, and maybe that took Boston College’s notice. But after that, several offers are lined up for RJ. These included offers from Kent State, Eastern Michigan, Marshall, and Toledo, among others. And the most recent ones are from Cincinnati, Northwestern, Iowa State, and Purdue, which he got this spring. But one program stands out for him.

After getting the Syracuse offer, he was approached by Kyle McCord, from whom RJ had already learned a lot at Ohio State. So, McCord’s connection made Syracuse his favorite pick right now. “He reached out to me after I got the Syracuse offer, and we kind of connected on that, which was really cool,” RJ said. “He’s been a great guidance over the years.” As for the commitment date? The QB didn’t provide an exact date, but gave a timeline for 2026…

RJ emphasized that the final decision will be his, although the opinion of his mother and father will be quite important. In terms of requirements, he prioritized “coaching and the people,” which will finally influence him in making the decision. Finally, he also hoped that he would be making his final decision around June next summer in 2026.