Will Howard Makes Emotional OSU Admission After Return-to-Roots Move with Jack Sawyer

Fate can take people places that they wouldn’t have dreamed of. Who would have thought that Kyle McCord, who produced 3,000+ yards for Ohio State, would end up at Syracuse at last? And a QB playing for Kansas State in 2023 would win the national championship for Ryan Day. Well, the story of Will Howard is as unexpected as it is filled with emotions, which leads from being an obscure QB to becoming the hero of millions of Ohio State fans.

“I still love this team. I still love this university. I’m just… I’m sorry, man. I’m blessed to have the opportunity to be a Buckeye, and I’m sorry I couldn’t get this one,” Will Howard sent this message after OSU’s loss against Michigan last season, showing accountability that no one was even asking for. In a sense, the loss was Ryan Day’s fault, and for Howard to come out and lead from the front? It struck a chord with OSU fans.

Filling C.J. Stroud’s shoes was no easy task, and when Howard started to perform? He became probably one of their best QBs in the last decade. His performances might not have been so flashy like Stroud’s, but he knew in moments what needed to be done and what not. The guy scrambled when required and touched the grass when it benefited the team. He was, in a sense, a perfect match for Ohio State’s championship dream, and he delivered the championship with style. Now that he is away in the NFL, the connection with Columbus is still there.

Quite recently, Howard came to Pickerington North High School in Ohio, which is his teammate Jack Sawyer’s alma mater. There, the Steelers’ QB played drills with kids and taught them his craft. When asked about his connection to Columbus, Howard couldn’t hold back his emotions.

“It’s good to be back here. Back in Columbus. Pickerington North, obviously, I heard a lot about that from my buddy Jack, but no, it’s always great to be back here and to give back to the community and just to be out here with Buckeye Nation and with some of these kids. You know, I’ve always wanted to be able to have an impact on kids, like I was impacted when I was their age. So to be able to do this, you know, for the community. And for these kids, it’s really cool,” said Howard.

What will be Will Howard’s legacy? How will he be remembered at Ohio State? He will undoubtedly be one of the greatest QBs for Ohio State, who came and delivered the promise in just one season. Moreover, he also didn’t hesitate to embrace OSU culture and emphasized the importance of ‘the game’ repeatedly. So, after the loss, when questions were raised on the loss, he was praised for understanding the weight and owning up to his mistakes. And now that he is giving back to society by teaching kids? It’s really incredible to watch as he does that. But it doesn’t end at Pickerington!

Will Howard’s giving back to the Ohio community continues

Howard is a part of the Youth Football Camp, which he partnered with Flex Workout Management, visiting several high schools to teach kids who want to walk in his footsteps. The first camp at Pickerington was scheduled for June 14th, 9 AM to 1 PM, for both boys and girls aged 6-16. Now, the OSU hero is moving on to his next camp at Archbishop Hoban High School, Akron. The camp is scheduled on June 15th with the same timings. The QB provided the update on his IG story.

“Had a great showing and time today in Pickerington! Hope to see you all tomorrow in Akron,” wrote Howard on his IG Story. The QB’s exploits are a testament to his willingness and emotional connection that enables him to give back to the Ohio community. As for his Steelers’ career, it will also go quite optimistically if everything remains according to plan.

The Steelers have recently signed Aaron Rodgers as their main QB for one season on a $13.65 million contract. But Rodgers isn’t a long-term fit, and the Steelers would need a QB for the long term. Will Howard can finally fulfill that role, beating Mason Rudolph, who hasn’t turned out as advertised.