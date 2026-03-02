Cryptic Activity Indicates Drew Allar Is Going to Fight Old Big 10 Rival for NFL Future

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Penn State at Boise State Dec 31, 2024 Glendale, AZ, USA Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar 15 reacts against the Boise State Broncos during the second half in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Glendale State Farm Stadium AZ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexCamporealex 20241231_mcd_aa9_136

Drew Allar’s return to throwing at the Combine after a season-ending injury last season didn’t start on a good note. However, the former Penn State QB settled in and showed why everyone raves about his “live” arm. He also took formal meetings, and one, in particular, created a buzz. Now, that buzz has increased with his recent social media activity.

Fans recently noticed a development on Drew Allar’s social media that quickly caught attention. The former Penn State quarterback followed Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf and quarterback Will Howard. Many speculate that this move may indicate Allar’s potential destination in the 2026 NFL Draft.

This comes after the Steelers had Drew Allar for a formal interview at the Combine. That confirmed their strong interest in the former Nittany Lion. Allar also told reporters about the interaction, calling McCarthy the toughest of them all.

“Coach McCarthy with the Steelers,” Allar said when asked about his toughest meeting. “But we weren’t necessarily up at the board [drawing plays]. I was explaining a lot of our protections and a couple of concepts he was asking me about. It was really fun. Those are the conversations I love.”

Allar’s collegiate career stats speak for themselves. In four seasons with the Nittany Lions, he completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 7,402 yards and 61 touchdowns. Those numbers are even more impressive considering he missed much of last season after suffering an ankle injury in the Northwestern game in October.

It is unlikely that the Steelers will pick Allar with their No. 21 pick in the first round. Most reports indicate that Pittsburgh only has a first-round grade on Fernando Mendoza, who is likely to be drafted by the Raiders with their No. 1 overall pick. That means Allar may not get his name called out on Day 1, as Alabama’s Ty Simpson is currently regarded as the QB2. However, as per Steelers’ insider Gerry Dulac, the team doesn’t see Simpson as a first-rounder despite having him for a formal interview.

And if they were to draft Allar, it would likely happen only in rounds 3 or 4. Pittsburgh currently has three picks in round 3 (76, 85, and 99) and two picks in round 4 (121 and 135).

The decision to draft a QB will also hinge on the future of Aaron Rodgers. The new head coach, Mike McCarthy, is open to having his former Green Bay QB back for another shot at the Lombardi. However, if the veteran QB decides to retire, the whole focus will shift to a succession plan. It will leave the Steelers with 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard and veteran Mason Rudolph as the active QBs on the roster.

If Pittsburgh were to draft Allar, it could threaten Howard’s hopes of ever becoming the team’s starter. Howard missed the entire preseason last year after suffering a fractured right pinky finger early in training camp, playing zero snaps. While he still has the backing of the general manager, a potential quarterback battle with his old Big 10 rival, Drew Allar, could become a defining moment for the former Ohio State national champion.

Why Will Howard can still keep his place despite Drew Allar links

What makes a potential Allar-Howard quarterback battle even more interesting is the high expectations surrounding Howard. The young quarterback has been viewed as a future star for the Steelers since being drafted last year. Steelers general manager Omar Khan also expressed excitement about working with him.

“I will say this. I should have mentioned we’re excited to work with Will,” Khan said at the NFL Combine. “Coach McCarthy has talked about how much he liked Will coming out of college. We watched all the practice tape and saw the progression, and there’s some exciting stuff there.”

Khan’s comments show the team’s confidence in Howard. However, the possible addition of Drew Allar could make the quarterback competition even tighter for head coach Mike McCarthy. While nothing has been confirmed yet, bringing in Allar would strengthen the team’s depth at the position.