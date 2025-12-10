Will Indiana’s Stephen Daley Play in the CFP? Here’s What We Know About Defensive Lineman’s Injury Status

Stephen Daley has been an integral part of Indiana’s B1G title win on Saturday. However, his status for the College Football Playoff has become a big question mark after a post-game video of Daley limping on the sidelines went viral. Now, Indiana’s insider Justin Albers provided a disappointing update on his availability status.

As per Albers’ report, Daley is slated to miss the College Football Playoff after suffering an injury following Saturday’s win over Ohio State.

“I am told that Indiana defensive lineman Stephen Daley will miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury following Saturday’s win over Ohio State, Justin Albers wrote on X. “Gutting loss for the Hoosiers before the #CFP2025.”

And now, coach Curt Cignetti has confirmed the same, explaining that his injury “will probably make him not available for the remainder of the season.”

Daley was spotted struggling to put pressure on his right leg during the postgame celebration, after the 13-10 win over Ohio State. It is unknown when the injury occurred during or after the game. Nonetheless, his absence from the Playoff will be a big blow for the Hoosiers.

The 6-foot-1, Kent State transfer arrived in Bloomington, following Kellen Wyatt’s season-ending injury. Daley became a central part of Indiana’s defensive line, owning the line of scrimmage.

He played all 13 games for the Hoosiers and posted 5.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss, including a sack and a tackle for loss, in the B1G title game against the Buckeyes. He is currently ranked No.1 in the Big Ten and 2nd nationally in the tackles for loss, only behind Nadame Tucker of Western Michigan Broncos.

“He’s [Stephen Daley] a guy I really wish we had a couple years,” Curt Cignetti said earlier this season, “because he’s a tremendous athlete. Once he learned the defense, he’s really making fast progress. He has size, strength, speed, and suddenness. He plays hard.”

Possible replacements for Stephen Daley in CFP

If Stephen Daley is set to be benched for the CFP, Indiana is likely to look out for sophomore edge Daniel Ndukwe. The 6-foot-3, 244-pounder has been having more significant playing time across, especially in the second half of the season. Ndukwe appeared as a reserve and on special teams in 10 games this season, and posted 7 tackles (3 solo), one for a loss.

While Indiana has a long break between the Big Ten Championship game and the CFP quarterfinal in the Rose Bowl, the Hoosiers could also hope for Mikail Kamara to get medically cleared to compete, to regain some of his best form for the postseason. He suffered a lower-body injury, and the trainers helped him to the medical tent during the B1G title game

The 6-foot-1 posted 138 tackles and 22.5 sacks throughout his career. This season, the redshirt senior has just 26 tackles and 1 sack so far this season. Apart from them, Mario Landino could also be an option for his replacement. However, we need to wait and watch what Coach Cignetti and defensive coordinator Bryant Haines have in mind.