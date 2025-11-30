Will Jon Sumrall Coach Tulane in AAC Title Game? What’s HC’s Status After Accepting the Florida Gators Job?

Tulane is on track to be the wild card team in the playoffs this season and will not risk any shake-ups to prevent it. HC Jon Sumrall is set to begin moving up to the P4 ranks with the Florida job. But fortunately for Tulane fans, they will get to see their brilliant coach in Tulane colors for a little while longer.

Jon Sumrall is on his way to Gainesville to replace Billy Napier at Florida. That would mean that Tulane was losing the very man who helped transform their postseason hopes into reality. But according to On3’s Pete Nakos, Jon Sumrall will continue as HC for the American Championship game. Tulane will have a solid chance of earning a playoff spot if it wins this game. Furthermore, the 43-year-old will continue as head coach if the Green Wave advances further in the postseason.

In a very short span of time, Jon Sumrall has become one of the most attractive names in college football. He’s been at Tulane for only 2 years. But his success in the G5 level was enough for those in the upper ranks to take note of his prowess.

Jon Sumrall’s Tulane Success Story

Sumrall is 19-7 at Tulane in his two years with the program, and has returned to the Championship game for the second straight time. This is also the 4th consecutive time he’s been in a conference title game as a head coach. Tulane dropped twice this season, but got right back on track after each loss. He spoiled North Texas’s fun of being conference leaders by tying at No. 1 after defeating Charlotte. His prowess with the Green Wave is a big reason behind Florida locking him down for a six-year deal.

Jon Sumrall has notably lost to bigger opponents so far at Tulane. He has one fewer loss in the regular season compared to 2024. And the only one is to a conference opponent. Sumrall stepped in after Willie Fritz left and has helped stabilize over these 2 years. That’s a big upside that he’ll be bringing to Florida.

Florida Gators Hire Jon Sumrall

According to reports, Sumrall’s contract comes with an annual salary of $7.5 million, and he is also up for incentives that activate with playoff appearances. It’s a sizeable jump for the Tulane HC, who was earning $3 million here. Reportedly, the Green Wave was also planning to raise his paycheck to $4 million, but Florida’s offer won out in the end. Auburn was also targeting Sumrall, but he gave them a miss.

It’s a big move for Jon Sumrall, but he seems like a really good pick at Florida. He has coached in the SEC as an assistant with Kentucky and also worked as Ole Miss’ linebackers coach in 2018.

His rebuilding program with Troy and Tulane stints is clear proof of him delivering results. His success will also provide a boost in Florida recruiting, which will also seem to benefit from his eye for talent. Sumrall pushed for Jake Retzlaff very early on, and he now has a single-season record of most rushing TDs for Tulane.

Florida lost out on Lane Kiffin as LSU stole him away from Florida. But Jon Sumrall’s success was enough for them to consider a G5 coach for the role. Not only that, but they’re also paying him handsomely.

Jon Sumrall’s AAC Title Game Outlook vs North Texas

The Mean Green will not be an easy opponent for Jon Sumrall. North Texas, despite being a G5 program, has charged through the season with an offense that is the nation’s best. Drew Mestemaker will be a real problem for Tulane, which has a completion percentage of 70.9%. North Texas’ passing attack is also second-best, averaging 325.7 yards per game.

But Jon Sumrall will have home advantage for this game, which should play a role for the Green Wave. Jake Retzlaff is also a key factor in Tulane’s success. He will force the UNT defense to be on the lookout for him both as a passer and as a rusher. The defense also has Harvey Dyson III and Jordan Norman, who have the 5th and 6th highest sack totals (6) in the AAC. If Sumrall wins this pivotal game, people will begin to take him more seriously than ever before.

The SEC is a massive jump for Jon Sumrall, who has ruled the easier conferences so far. It’s an exciting opportunity for him and Florida fans, as they await him in 2026. For now, Tulane will get to say goodbye to one of its best coaches, as it hopes to make program history with him.