Will Jon Sumrall Still Coach Tulane in the Playoff? What Does Will Hall’s Hiring Mean for the Postseason?

ByAfreen Kabir

Dec 8, 2025 | 9:12 AM EST

This season, HC Jon Sumrall has emerged as one of the best head coaches in the sport. It got him the high-profile Florida job, but he won’t move to Gainesville just yet. He gets to stay on in New Orleans to enjoy the rewards of his hard work.

Tulane enters the first round of the playoffs, which is a massive feat for the program. Sumrall will coach the Green Wave for this momentous game, which will take place against Ole Miss at Oxford. Interestingly, he will not be meeting Lane Kiffin, who wasn’t kept on as head coach for the Rebels’ postseason schedule.

After the Green Wave’s postseason run, Sumrall will be replaced by Will Hall, the former HC of Southern Mississippi. Hall was the OC for Tulane during 2019 and 2020, and was hired as the pass game coordinator in 2025.

This is a developing story.

