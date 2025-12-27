Will Kyle Whittingham Coach Utah Against Nebraska For the Las Vegas Bowl Amidst Michigan HC Duties?

Although the Utah Utes have not yet finished their season, their head coach is leaving for the Michigan job. That immediately raises the question: Will Kyle Whittingham coach Utah against Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl, or will the program have to turn the team over to an interim head coach quickly?

“Kyle Whittingham is informing the Utah team that he will not be coaching in the Las Vegas Bowl against Nebraska,” reported ESPN’s Pete Thamel. “It is paramount for Michigan that he get to Orlando to meet with his new team and the players’ family members to get going on his new job.”

However, it would be a significant loss for the Utes, who spent 21 years under Whittingham and enjoyed considerable success during that time.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story….