Will Lane Kiffin coach Ole Miss in the Playoffs?

For the first time in years, Ole Miss has a legitimate shot at a title, but the architect of their success might be the one to tear it all down before the first playoff snap. Lane Kiffin has guided Ole Miss to an 11-1 season, but as the playoffs loom, the program has drawn a line in the sand over his future, creating a standoff that could sideline the coach during the team’s most important games

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ole Miss has made it clear to Lane Kiffin that under no circumstances will he be allowed to coach the Rebels in the playoffs if he chooses to leave for LSU. The program wants a definitive answer, which Kiffin has yet to provide. If this stance holds, it could have a direct impact on how Ole Miss performs in the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Lane Kiffin’s departure could impact Ole Miss

Ole Miss could take a massive hit if Lane Kiffin is not allowed to remain the head coach. Under his leadership, the Rebels have become one of the best offensive teams in the country. They finished the season 11-1, their strongest record in years.

Without him, the program’s stability could be shaken at the worst possible moment, right as the playoff stage begins. His departure could also trigger player losses and staff departures, creating an even more significant setback for Ole Miss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which coaches and players are following Lane Kiffin to LSU?

Lane Kiffin has also issued an ultimatum to his offensive assistants, telling them they must follow him, or they will not have a place on his LSU staff. The directive wasn’t limited to the coaching staff. Several members of the team’s player council are also expected to head to LSU.

Those players include linebacker TJ Dottery, offensive lineman Brycen Sanders, and quarterback Austin Simmons, among others. Ole Miss scheduled a 1 PM CT meeting in an attempt to retain the coaching staff ahead of the playoffs. However, Lane Kiffin would not be attending that, as LSU has reportedly sent planes to pick up Kiffin and his family around the same time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Who will replace Lane Kiffin as the Ole Miss head coach?

According to reports, the Ole Miss administration has known for about a week that Kiffin intends to join LSU. As a result, the school has already begun planning for his departure. Rebels’ quarterback coach Joe Judge and defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Pete Golding are the two names that have come up in the conversations.

CBS Sports reports that Pete Golding is expected to be named the interim head coach. Golding has been central to the Rebels’ high school and transfer-portal recruiting efforts, and wants the job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside the massive deal LSU has offered Lane Kiffin

LSU offered a $90 million deal to Lane Kiffin, with an additional $25 million for guaranteed roster compensation. This would make Kiffin one of the highest-paid head coaches in the country. Kiffin would be paid $12 million annually for seven seasons, with the potential for bonuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lane Kiffin’s long history of exits and high-profile firings

Kiffin is no stranger to messy exits. The Oakland Raiders fired him in 2008, just four games into the season, after internal conflicts with owner Al Davis. He angered Tennessee fans when he left for USC after only one year, with many calling his departure a betrayal.

His time at USC ended just as abruptly. He was fired in one of the most infamous coaching dismissals in college football history, at the Arizona State airport, following a disappointing loss.

But this episode may be the most dramatic yet. Kiffin now risks leaving Ole Miss in a state of instability by taking members of the coaching staff and key players with him. The Rebels gave him an opportunity when he was at his lowest, yet he appears ready to walk away in a way that could leave the program fractured.