Will LSU Owe Money to Ole Miss If Lane Kiffin Accepts $115M Offer?

LSU is making a major push for Lane Kiffin, putting up a huge contract to lure him from Ole Miss’s hands. The university officials and their new athletic director, Keith Carter, are taking major steps to get Kiffin’s decision within the next week. But here comes in the bigger question: if at all Kiffin accepts this offer, will LSU owe any money to Ole Miss for his move?

How much will Lane Kiffin own to Ole Miss if he takes LSU job?

“As Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss met Friday, confidence brewed in Baton Rouge: LSU is finalizing a near $90M+ offer to the coach—blessed by the governor—and $25M+ in annual roster cash in its most serious push to gain his commitment, sources tell @YahooSports,” said Ross Dellenger on X.

With a 12.8 million per year promise, LSU is also willing to invest big in their roster. Now, this $25 million NIL commitment will ensure that Kiffin attracts and retains top talent every year; this creates a competitive advantage that Ole Miss can’t match.

So, if Lane Kiffin leaves to take on LSU’s $115 million offer, LSU doesn’t directly owe any money to Ole Miss, but might help Kiffin with his contract termination amount. And for Kiffin, that amount is about $4 million if he leaves before December 31, 2025. And that amount decreases by $1 million each year until 2027. So, if LSU is willing to hire him, they might cover this amount for Kiffin.

Lane Kiffin is currently the tenth-highest-paid coach in college football. Originally, he signed a four-year deal worth $16.2 million with a salary of $3.8 million in 2020, which was increased by $100k each season. However, after his success at Ole Miss, he signed a multiyear deal extension in 2021. As per sources, he signed a six-year extension of $54 million in 2023. But Kiffin’s deal has a clause to add a year to his contract if Ole Miss wins seven in the regular season. Because of that, his contract now runs till December 31, 2031. This made his base salary $9 million this year.

Now, if Ole Miss fires him before December this year, they will owe him $36.6 million even if he finds another job. But what’s interesting is that his LSU governor, Jeff Landry, who bashed former AD Scott Woodward for Brian Kelly’s hefty $54 million buyout, is ready to invest $115 million to bring Lane Kiffin.

And let’s not forget LSU is also fighting a $54 million buyout battle with Brian Kelly, and if they lose it, they will have to pay him the entire amount, which makes it a risky gamble. But with LSU, even Ole Miss is trying its best to keep Kiffin close to Oxford.

Ole Miss move to save Lane Kiffin

These speculations are leaving fans buzzing over what Lane Kiffin’s next move is. He met with Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter and the university chancellor, Glenn Boyce, but no final verdict came in from their meeting. Ole Miss made it pretty clear that there will be no public announcements until the Egg Bowl.

“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including a meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter said. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important—our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.”

Now, Kiffin’s constant mixed signals are confusing fans, as he said, “I’ve been saying the same thing for six years, I’m not talking about speaking on other jobs, I’m focused on this one.” His family was even spotted in Baton Rouge. With LSU, even the Florida Gators are in the mix of poaching Lane Kiffin, but with all the speculation, there’s a high chance that Kiffin makes his move to LSU. But let’s wait until the final verdict comes out.