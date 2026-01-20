Will Miami Transfer Brock Schott Play for Indiana in the National Championship?

The CFP National Championship is set, with the Indiana Hoosiers taking on the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Indiana is chasing the completion of a historic run, while Miami is looking to end a 25-year national championship drought. Amid the buildup, Brock Schott has become a major talking point after transferring from Miami to Indiana during the transfer portal window. His move has left fans asking one key question: Will Schott be eligible to suit up for the Hoosiers in the CFP title game?

Will Brock Schott Play for Indiana Hoosiers in the National Championship? Know the answer

Brock Schott entered the transfer portal after the 2025 season, departing from the Miami Hurricanes and committing to the Indiana Hoosiers. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound prospect was a four-star recruit out of Leo-Centerville High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. After a standout high school career, he committed to Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes.

During his freshman year with the Hurricanes, Brock Schott recorded 2 receptions for 24 yards, averaging 12 yards per catch. He also had 14 long receptions. The move to the Hoosiers brought him back to his home-state program, as Schott hails from Leo, Indiana.

Although Schott is officially listed on Indiana’s roster for 2026, NCAA rules require transferred players to complete eligibility clearances, enrollment, and qualification periods before competing. Because his transfer was finalized well after Miami’s season ended and only shortly before the championship, Schott has not been cleared to play in the National Championship against Miami.

Instead, he’ll be on the sideline, watching from the bench as his new team chases a title. The irony writes itself: he transferred from Miami to Indiana, only to see those two programs meet for the championship without him taking a single snap.

When and where will Indiana play next? Are they facing Miami next?

The Indiana Hoosiers’ next game is the National Championship. After an undefeated regular season and a Big Ten title, Indiana earned the top spot in the College Football Playoff bracket. Wins over the Alabama Crimson Tide and a dominant Peach Bowl performance against the Oregon Ducks have left the Hoosiers just one victory away from completing one of the most impressive postseason runs in recent memory.

The CFP National Championship title game will be played on January 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Hurricanes. It sets up a compelling matchup between Indiana, arguably the best team in college football this season, and a Miami side enjoying its own historic run. The Hurricanes punched their ticket to the final by beating the Texas A&M Aggies, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and then the Ole Miss Rebels in the semifinals.

It’s a rare meeting of two programs with strong momentum and recent postseason success, colliding on college football’s biggest stage. The matchup promises high drama and a showcase of the sport at its best.

While Brock Schott will not be in uniform, he will be watching closely as his new team faces his former one, with a national title on the line.