Will Ohio State vs Michigan Get Delayed for Winter Storm? Weather Updates, Start Time and More

In a game like Ohio State against Michigan, drama is inevitable. And this time, the drama is natural, with the weather showing its excitement for “The Game.” The fans might want to brace themselves as the warning is serious.

“A Winter Storm Warning is in effect during The Game, starting at 3 p.m. and lasting until 10 a.m. on Sunday,” Michigan said in a social media post.”Expect heavy snow. Travel could be very difficult, especially later in the day. Be safe, take precautions and #GoBlue!”

Mother Nature looks set to crash the party with a winter storm warning. Snow showers could start around kickoff or shortly after, turning Ann Arbor into a snow globe. It’s already cloudy and cold outside with temperatures around –2°C (28°F). The forecast indicates that light snow will start moving in from the west between noon and 4 PM. Forecasters expect the heaviest snowfall, 0.50 to 0.75 inches per hour, to occur between 6 PM and 2 AM.

AccuWeather says it’ll be around 34° at kickoff, with wind gusts up to 17 mph. That kind of wind could definitely disrupt both teams’ air attack. This wintery weather means both teams will have to adjust. Fortunately, the latest news from the stadium brings some relief for the players. Plus, the snow is slowing down, but the field has a dusting of snow.

The slippery field will challenge footing, so expect a heavier reliance on running the ball. This type of weather condition was last seen in the 2021 matchup. The game took place in cold, snowy weather, with temperatures in the low to mid-30s. It started dry and cloudy, but the snow began to fall during the second half and continued until the end.

The slippery field definitely affected how both teams played, and it ultimately benefited Michigan’s run-heavy style. They piled up 297 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Michigan is planning to orchestrate the same plan this time. Their run game is no joke. They’re putting up about 223.5 rushing yards a game, ranking 12th nationally and averaging 5.6 yards a carry, which is good enough for around 10th in the country. Ohio State’s ground game isn’t quite as strong, sitting at 56th nationally with 170.2 yards a game and 5.0 yards per carry.

Ohio State’s top runner is Bo Jackson. He wrapped up the season with 835 yards on 129 carries, averaging a strong 6.5 yards a pop and scoring five touchdowns. Surely, Sherrone Moore’s squad has the edge here. But let’s not forget that the Buckeyes are also launching their deadly offensive weapons on the field, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. Due to a minor injury scare, these two athletes were somewhat limited in their activities. But it’s Michigan after all, and both Smith and Tate are hungry. For fans, tailgating might need some extra preparation. Take in bigger coats, hand warmers, and steaming cups of coffee.

Sense of hope for the Buckeyes

Ohio State’s coach, Ryan Day, brought some crucial news about the Buckeyes’ star wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. Both have been a bit of a question mark lately because they missed the Rutgers game due to injuries. When those two aren’t on the field, everything changes. And that’s why the fans were biting their nails leading up to “The Game” against Michigan.

On November 28, as Ohio State touched down in Ann Arbor, Ryan Day gave some relief to Buckeye fans. With a smile, he confirmed that both Smith and Tate made the trip with the team and were gearing up for a solid night of preparation. “Just flew in. It was a great flight, and looking forward to having great preparation tonight,” Day said. “And we’ll continue to do that all the way to kickoff, but they’re here and excited.”

That’s a huge deal because having those top receivers available means the offense doesn’t have to limit itself or change its play-calling. The timing couldn’t be better since this game is all about execution. Additionally, given the recent news about the weather conditions, it’s essential to have all the weapons in place. The urgency in Day’s update reflected both practical and emotional weight. Injuries to key players can throw a season off balance, but having Smith and Tate back in the mix brings that sense of normalcy and boosts morale.