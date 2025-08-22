Dan Lanning’s Dante Moore Outlook Finally Clarified After Oregon OC’s Surprise Claim

Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks have yet to name the QB1. But there is little doubt that it would be Dante Moore. The spring drills saw his grind, adding another mobility asset, landing at 21.5 mph, to become a dual-threat quarterback. However, the quarterback role is a different beast altogether. You can’t just focus on improving your own game. Especially when you have to lead the offense. Moore’s recent media appearance might strengthen his claim as the leader of the offense over Austin Novosad and Luke Moga.

Dante Moore explained what makes him tick and why his approach goes beyond chalkboards and playbooks. He is stepping up to the locker room leadership. “You talked about building chemistry with the team over this fall camp, not just in the quarterback room, but every position. What’s that process like, and sort of what does it take to build that chemistry?” a reporter posed the question.

“Yeah, I mean, a lot of it can be in football, a lot of it can be out there in practice, but at the end of the day, I feel like as a team, we always hang out with each other at each other’s houses… like me, and I took the old line out to go bowling. A lot of the offensive skills, I guess—you guys probably seen the video of us flipping into the water.” The Crux? The locker room chemistry matters, and for a player like Dante Moore, who’s looking to replace Dillon Gabriel, every moment matters. For true belief in your leadership, sometimes, it’s off-the-field stuff that builds the rapport, especially with your receiving corps and the O-line.

Moore continued, “So I feel like just the best thing is just to connect outside the facility. But now it’s fall camp now. So we’re going to be in the facility now.” He hasn’t been shy about bolstering his QB1 claim and knows the importance of stepping up as a leader. Just this week, he stepped up to the podium and not only owned the mic but rather the whole locker room. “Been playing pretty well, but I feel like the best thing for me is being a leader, communicating with the team really well.”

Dante Moore further went on, “…most important is just talking with each other. I’m watching film together. Long practices, just you know, being out there in Austin. It’s going to be really hot. So I feel like that’s the best point to connect and understand that somebody trusts in you.”

Oregon went undefeated last year in the regular season. They followed it with a Big 10 championship. Despite their brutal loss in the playoffs, the hope is for more of the same. That means the offense can’t falter. If we know anything about the head coach, it’s certain that the levels won’t drop. Many analysts are already predicting a deep playoff run for the Ducks. Josh Pate thinks Oregon will play Penn State multiple times this year. Possibly in the conference title game and then the semifinal of the playoffs. But we can look that far ahead. However, Dante Moore is focused on little, everyday things.

Moore’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed in Eugene. His work ethic, chemistry with teammates, and leadership qualities are not just earning nods inside the locker room but are drawing comparisons with NFL legends as well.

Dante Moore compared to NFL legend Teddy Bridgewater

As the QB1 battle is brewing, Offensive Coordinator Will Stein heaped praise on the QB1 contender, Dante Moore. Following Tuesday’s fall camp, Stein had a lot to say. “I think I’ve said this before, but he wears No. 5, he’s got a glove on his left hand. I played with Teddy Bridgewater, and he does remind me a lot of Teddy. Now, Teddy threw with a glove on his right hand. That’s a lofty comparison for me, but he’s just got that moxie about him, that it-factor that people just gravitate toward.” Is that a hint towards Moore’s QB1 candidature?

Stein and Bridgewater played two seasons together at Louisville back in 2011-12. During that time, the NFL star threw nearly 6,000 yards and 41 touchdowns to his name, establishing his brand among the top quarterbacks of the country. Though Moore is yet to start and hasn’t relished such achievements, being compared to such a legend is no less of a deal. On being asked about his response following the jeweled compliment, Moore beamed. “Teddy B is a great quarterback. Him and Coach Stein are really close. Watched a lot of film on him and of course, the gloves. I wear the one glove; he wears the two gloves. He’s a great guy as well,” he said.

Although the No. 5 Jersey is another tale to tell. Growing up in Cleveland, Ohio, Buckeyes’ QB Braxton Miller was his favorite player, and he donned No. 5. At Bruins, Moore couldn’t get his hands on the No. 5 jersey number, but at the Ducks, he was all in.

As a former Bruins QB and a true freshman, he started in five games among nine appearances at UCLA. He completed 53.5% of his passes and threw 11 touchdowns versus nine interceptions. But Will Stein has exuded confidence in the Detroit product. The QB1 reveal will finally go live between August 25-28. So, who is taking the first snap for the Ducks? What do you think? Let us know in the comments.