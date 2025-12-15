Dan Lanning Announces Strict CFP Guidelines for Oregon Coordinators as Both Juggle Two Jobs

Winning comes with a price. And in Dan Lanning’s case, it cost him his two key coordinators. The 39-year-old head coach swallowed the bitter pill that came with a 20-30 loss against the Indiana Hoosiers. But they fought back, squeezing their way into the playoffs. However, during that journey, he lost OC Will Stein and DC Tosh Lupoi to competitors. Now, Lanning has made it abundantly clear that their new duties should not hinder the Ducks’ national championship pursuit.

“Ultimately, it’s been when we’re here at work, our hours haven’t changed, and when we’re here, it’s focused on Oregon,” Lanning said on Monday. “And then outside of that time is when you have the opportunity to work on things for your other opportunities.”

So Lanning’s message is pretty clear. During the workday, they fully commit to coaching Oregon, devoting their full-time to it. And only after their work hours are they allowed to take up the prep work for their upcoming roles, respectively.

Accompanied by a top-five Big Ten offense and defense, the Ducks made it to the postseason with an 11-1 record. A job done right. But little did Lanning know, his coach’s success would make them bid adieu to Eugene. Already having led Oregon to its first bye seed, Stein and Lupoi turned to a new page in their career as well.

On Dec. 2, Will Stein accepted the head coaching gig at the Kentucky Wildcats. Shortly, Tosh Lupoi departed for the Cal Golden Bears as the HC two days later. Much to the relief of the Ducks’ faithful, they will be coaching Oregon through the playoffs before heading to their new programs. But these opportunities also piled up their plates with an increased workload.

Now, juggling two jobs at a time, they are tasked with rebuilding their new programs while also coaching the Oregon team. And in that demanding schedule, Lanning has been nothing but supportive of his coaches. Calling them extremely hardworking people, “those guys have reached their opportunities,” as he put it. But Oregon’s journey is far from over yet.

The road to the playoffs was anything but easy. But the journey ahead ain’t full of roses either. To get a shot at the national championship title, Oregon needs to get past James Madison and then battle it out against further opponents. And it’s high time for Lanning to have his coordinators map out a winning blueprint. James Madison might not make eye-grabbing headlines every day. But as the head coach put it, they are a threat.

“You watch their offense, they create explosive plays all over the board,” Dan Lanning said. “Their quarterback can run the ball, their running back can run the ball. They extend it down the field. Defensively, they create a lot of issues.”

While Stein and Lupoi are juggling both of their jobs pretty well, Lanning has made sure that they are not burdened.

“There’s a lot of guys in this building, and they know that this has never been just about them right on either side of the ball. We have a lot of coaches involved in that prep.”

With that, the Ducks are prepping for their next playoff game against James Madison on Dec. 20.

“Feel like a complete fraud,” Will Stein gets candid

For three years, Will Stein has coached the Oregon Ducks’ offense to impressive heights. Coaching Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel to Heisman-caliber weapons, Stein leaves his legacy at Eugene. And present QB1 Dante Moore? Under his guidance, the sophomore starter has thrown for 2,733 yards and 24 touchdowns, leading his program to the playoffs.

Naturally, for Stein, it’s an emotional moment. After pouring out his heart and sweat for the Ducks, it’s difficult to part ways.

“I would feel like a complete fraud if I left these guys throughout this playoff run,” he said. “And this opportunity in front of us to coach at Autzen another time.”

With packed schedules and relentless grit, Stein and Lupoi are making sure that this time, Eugene brings back the national championship cup.