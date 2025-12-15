brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Dan Lanning Announces Strict CFP Guidelines for Oregon Coordinators as Both Juggle Two Jobs

ByInsiya Johar

Dec 15, 2025 | 5:59 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Dan Lanning Announces Strict CFP Guidelines for Oregon Coordinators as Both Juggle Two Jobs

ByInsiya Johar

Dec 15, 2025 | 5:59 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Winning comes with a price. And in Dan Lanning’s case, it cost him his two key coordinators. The 39-year-old head coach swallowed the bitter pill that came with a 20-30 loss against the Indiana Hoosiers. But they fought back, squeezing their way into the playoffs. However, during that journey, he lost OC Will Stein and DC Tosh Lupoi to competitors. Now, Lanning has made it abundantly clear that their new duties should not hinder the Ducks’ national championship pursuit.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Ultimately, it’s been when we’re here at work, our hours haven’t changed, and when we’re here, it’s focused on Oregon,” Lanning said on Monday. “And then outside of that time is when you have the opportunity to work on things for your other opportunities.”

So Lanning’s message is pretty clear. During the workday, they fully commit to coaching Oregon, devoting their full-time to it. And only after their work hours are they allowed to take up the prep work for their upcoming roles, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accompanied by a top-five Big Ten offense and defense, the Ducks made it to the postseason with an 11-1 record. A job done right. But little did Lanning know, his coach’s success would make them bid adieu to Eugene. Already having led Oregon to its first bye seed, Stein and Lupoi turned to a new page in their career as well.

On Dec. 2, Will Stein accepted the head coaching gig at the Kentucky Wildcats. Shortly, Tosh Lupoi departed for the Cal Golden Bears as the HC two days later. Much to the relief of the Ducks’ faithful, they will be coaching Oregon through the playoffs before heading to their new programs. But these opportunities also piled up their plates with an increased workload.

Now, juggling two jobs at a time, they are tasked with rebuilding their new programs while also coaching the Oregon team. And in that demanding schedule, Lanning has been nothing but supportive of his coaches. Calling them extremely hardworking people, “those guys have reached their opportunities,” as he put it. But Oregon’s journey is far from over yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The road to the playoffs was anything but easy. But the journey ahead ain’t full of roses either. To get a shot at the national championship title, Oregon needs to get past James Madison and then battle it out against further opponents. And it’s high time for Lanning to have his coordinators map out a winning blueprint. James Madison might not make eye-grabbing headlines every day. But as the head coach put it, they are a threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“You watch their offense, they create explosive plays all over the board,” Dan Lanning said. “Their quarterback can run the ball, their running back can run the ball. They extend it down the field. Defensively, they create a lot of issues.”

While Stein and Lupoi are juggling both of their jobs pretty well, Lanning has made sure that they are not burdened.

“There’s a lot of guys in this building, and they know that this has never been just about them right on either side of the ball. We have a lot of coaches involved in that prep.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With that, the Ducks are prepping for their next playoff game against James Madison on Dec. 20.

“Feel like a complete fraud,” Will Stein gets candid

For three years, Will Stein has coached the Oregon Ducks’ offense to impressive heights. Coaching Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel to Heisman-caliber weapons, Stein leaves his legacy at Eugene. And present QB1 Dante Moore? Under his guidance, the sophomore starter has thrown for 2,733 yards and 24 touchdowns, leading his program to the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naturally, for Stein, it’s an emotional moment. After pouring out his heart and sweat for the Ducks, it’s difficult to part ways.

“I would feel like a complete fraud if I left these guys throughout this playoff run,” he said. “And this opportunity in front of us to coach at Autzen another time.”

Top Stories

J. J. McCarthy Awaits Punishment From Vikings After Rejecting Kevin O’Connell’s Instructions

Andy Reid Announces Patrick Mahomes’ Injury Diagnosis as Chiefs HC Doesn’t Hold Back After Playoffs Elimination

Patrick Mahomes Doesn’t Hold Back in Emotional Statement After Chiefs QB’s Troubling Knee Injury Update

Former US President Joe Biden Keeps a Clear Demand to Eagles Owner Amid Jalen Hurts’ Struggles

Dale Jr. Warns of Deeper Issues as Joe Gibbs Parts Ways With Decade-Long Executive

Ex-Georgia Gymnastics Star Opens Up On Facing Mistreatment Months After NCAA Program Switch

With packed schedules and relentless grit, Stein and Lupoi are making sure that this time, Eugene brings back the national championship cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved