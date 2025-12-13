Army vs Navy: Why is U.S. President Donald Trump Attending the Game?

For decades, the rivalry between the Black Knights and Midshipmen has been a battle for honor and pride. The stands have a history of hosting some very high-profile spectators. And the Commander-in-Chief himself has been known to show up for this clash, and this year is no exception.

In a recent X post, WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 reported that President Donald Trump has confirmed he’ll be taking in the action live this Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. On a call with service members, Trump joked about being asked to pick a winner. “That’s a terrible question. He’ll get me in so much trouble,” he said, before adding, “I’ll be at the game.”

“They’re both doing well.” President Donald Trump announced he will attend the Army vs. Navy football game in Baltimore on Saturday. https://t.co/zwcs1N57Iz

— WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 (@wbalradio) December 13, 2025

This is a developing story…