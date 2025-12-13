brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Army vs Navy: Why is U.S. President Donald Trump Attending the Game?

ByAnusha Singh

Dec 13, 2025 | 2:07 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Army vs Navy: Why is U.S. President Donald Trump Attending the Game?

ByAnusha Singh

Dec 13, 2025 | 2:07 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

For decades, the rivalry between the Black Knights and Midshipmen has been a battle for honor and pride. The stands have a history of hosting some very high-profile spectators. And the Commander-in-Chief himself has been known to show up for this clash, and this year is no exception.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a recent X post, WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 reported that President Donald Trump has confirmed he’ll be taking in the action live this Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. On a call with service members, Trump joked about being asked to pick a winner. “That’s a terrible question. He’ll get me in so much trouble,” he said, before adding, “I’ll be at the game.”

“They’re both doing well.” President Donald Trump announced he will attend the Army vs. Navy football game in Baltimore on Saturday. https://t.co/zwcs1N57Iz

ADVERTISEMENT

— WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 (@wbalradio) December 13, 2025

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved