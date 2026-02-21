Support Pours In as Auburn Legend With Long-Term Kidney Disease Shares Personal Update

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2019 Draft Apr 26, 2019 Nashville, TN, USAFormer Bengal Willie Anderson OT announces Washington TE Drew Sample the No. 52 pick in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2019 NFL Draft. Kim Hukari/Image of Nashville Tennessee United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx KimxHukarix iosphotos157650

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2019 Draft Apr 26, 2019 Nashville, TN, USAFormer Bengal Willie Anderson OT announces Washington TE Drew Sample the No. 52 pick in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2019 NFL Draft. Kim Hukari/Image of Nashville Tennessee United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx KimxHukarix iosphotos157650

After a fifth consecutive finalist in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Auburn legend Willie Anderson was not selected in the Class of 2026. Even after the snub, the former Auburn offensive tackle remained gracious. He is now channeling the same grace as he faces a far greater challenge, beyond football.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The first time I found out my kidneys were going down, I was 40. So, the last 10 years, I’ve basically been dealing with that.” Willie Anderson revealed in a post on X, “I’ve been dealing with my left ankle swelling. Been dealing with, you know, once you get kidney problems, your blood pressure goes up. And so I’ve been on all this blood pressure medication, which… I found out from my holistic doctors that the blood pressure medication causes kidney failure. You know, you get on any kind of diuretics, water pills. The first side effect is kidney failure. So, the last 10 years I’ve been dealing with this, and I thought I had it under control for a while.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Willie Anderson further explained how he was never put on dialysis because his Glomerular filtration rate (which measures how well your kidneys filter blood) was at 19 to 20. When the levels go below 15, it indicates kidney failure. So he was relieved for some years. But that wasn’t going to be the case for long, as his nephrologist raised concerns about his GFR levels dropping. Anderson’s GFR levels dropped from 15 to 10, and eventually to 5. That is a very risky indicator of kidney failure, which he’s been at for some years now.

Going through periods of low energy and the GFR levels never improving, Anderson still kept football as his priority. He never let poor health stop him from mentoring young players, alongside which he also founded the Willie Anderson Lineman Academy. Focusing on teaching offensive line fundamentals, one would never think that Anderson was going through a difficult life period. However, he could not neglect his kidney issues and decided to get a kidney transplant. Getting a perfect match was difficult. Anderson’s sister and brother tried to clear the donor test, but they weren’t a fit. So, in a hopeless situation, Anderson’s girlfriend stepped up to take the test. And luckily, she was a perfect match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anderson revealed that the kidney transplant was scheduled for March 3rd in Atlanta. But he took this opportunity to warn new players not to follow the same path. During his time as an offensive tackle, Anderson revealed that he used to take Toradol and Ibuprofen. These drugs, taken continuously, are very harmful to the body. The substances block and limit the kidney’s ability to filter fluids. Through his story, Anderson hopes to educate young players about the consequences of not taking proper care of their bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

As he shared that he will undergo kidney transplant surgery in March, fans quickly showed their support for Anderson, flooding the comments with messages of support.

ADVERTISEMENT

How fans reacted to Willie Anderson’s transplant surgery news

Willie Anderson’s story is one of inspiration and willpower. Despite the difficulties, Anderson never stopped his obsession with creating new talent and improving football. That resonated with the fans, who poured in support and love for the former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle. One fan wrote, “We love you, Willie. Thank you for always leading with strength. Prayers up. 🙏🧡🖤”

Another supporter with a medical background highlighted the importance of the transplant. “Congratulations @BigWillie7179, I’ve worked in dialysis since 2009. Transplants are truly a blessing. Praying for a successful transplant and a speedy recovery for you and your lady.” Others expressed relief after learning a donor had been found. “Glad you found a match… God bless you, Willie. You’ll get through this and live a long, productive life,” one fan commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan even shared a personal experience, offering hope for Anderson’s recovery, commenting, “You will feel SO MUCH BETTER!! I was blessed to be a kidney donor for my stepson. That was almost SEVENTEEN YEARS ago, and all of his lab work is great to this day!”

Willie Anderson made it clear he does not plan to slow down after surgery. He intends to continue training and coaching. While he will not return to coaching this year, he confirmed that he plans to return to his academy.