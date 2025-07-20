Willie Fritz Faces Year 2 Mounting Pressure as Houston’s Hopes Rest on Conner Weigman

Willie Fritz’s team is running out of time, and this season feels like their only chance to prove their worth. With two straight four-win seasons and a tough Big 12 debut, the excitement faded real fast. Imagine a coach who took Tulane to an 11-win season last year could even grab bowl eligibility this year. But hope remains as Conner Weigman is healthy and ready to go. With the roster shaping up, the real question is, can Fritz finally turn things around and deliver the bowl push everyone’s been waiting for?

At Tulane, Willie Fritz didn’t just improve things; he flipped the entire script. After taking over a 6-18 team, he had them bowling within three years, marking the start of three consecutive bowl seasons. The biggest achievement was yet to come: a conference championship, a Cotton Bowl victory over USC in 2022, and an 11-win season that concluded with another conference title game appearance. His success wasn’t magic, but rather his knack for balancing flexibility with consistency. A blend of structure and adaptability is what fueled the Green Wave’s success. But the real question is, will that success resonate with the Cougars too?

Well, it looks like it might be possible, as Houston’s insider Joseph Duarte didn’t mince words, dropping a strong hint towards their bowl game eligibility this season on Brian Howell’s podcast. “Typically, year two is where you start to see things click. They went 4-8 in his first season. The question is whether they can add two more wins to get to that six-win bowl threshold. Looking at the schedule—yeah, I think it’s possible. They could even surprise a team or steal a game they aren’t expected to win,” he said.

Houston’s 2025 schedule sets up a quick start, opening with SFA and Rice before a massive Week 3 game against Deion Sanders’ Colorado, who will miss Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. A win there and we could see the Coogs at 4-0 before October. Fritz must avoid a trap at Rice and handle a strange mid-conference road game at Oregon State (September 26). The real challenge is October: Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Arizona, and Arizona State. A 3-1 record then puts Houston in the Big 12 conversation, not just bowl contention. That’s exactly what Duarte is pointing at.

“One early opportunity might be the Colorado game. It’s at home, early in the year, and both teams will still be trying to figure things out. Colorado lost some of their major playmakers from last year, so if Houston gets off to a strong start, that’s a game they could take,” Duarte said. Best part? This season they finally have the depth to fight against strong opponents. After a rough first year, Willie Fritz is looking to turn things around at Houston, and they’re counting on new leadership to do it. Fritz brought in Slade Nagle, a longtime colleague, to replace OC Kevin Barbay. Nagle quickly revamped the offense, highlighted by the addition of five-star QB transfer Conner Weigman. So, Willie Fritz has key pieces, and the championship berth still feels like a dream.

“I don’t think they’re ready to compete for a Big 12 title just yet, but a six- or seven-win ceiling feels realistic. And I’d honestly be shocked if they’re back down at four wins or worse again,” he said. But now, with key pieces intact, pressure falls directly on Connor Weigman’s shoulders.

High expectations pressure falls on Willie Fritz’s QB

Well, Conner Weigman’s time at Texas A&M was anything but easy. Arriving as the prized recruit of the Aggies’ 2022 class, he faced injuries, inconsistency, and coaching changes. In 2023, just as he began to find his groove, a season-ending ankle injury halted his progress. Despite glimpses of brilliance—like his standout game against Mizzou—he never fully secured the starting role. Now, he’s getting a clean slate in Houston and is ready to take charge and make an impact.

Look, Willie Fritz’s can’t take any chances after last season’s fallout. Last season, Houston was near the bottom in the Big 12 in passing yards per game (152.7) and among the nation’s worst. Constant quarterback changes didn’t help, and the offense lacked cohesion. Fritz understands these stats must improve for a turnaround, and he’s betting on Weigman. That’s exactly what Joseph Duarte is pointing at.

“You hit on all the low points—they had the nation’s worst offense last season. They knew what needed fixing in the offseason, and it started at quarterback. They brought in Conner Weigman, who spent parts of three seasons at Texas A&M. He could never stay healthy, and he eventually lost the starting job there. But now, with a change of scenery—he’s a Houston native—and being in the Big 12, I think it’s a good fit for him,” Duarte said.

Despite last year’s chaos, Conner Weigman still threw for 819 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions—not amazing, but respectable considering the circumstances. Now fully healthy and in command, he has the potential to ignite the offense. And he’s not alone; he’s supported by targets like WR Amare Thomas, a strengthened line with Jason Brooks Jr., Matthew Wykoff, and Dalton Merryman, and the dominant TE Tanner Koziol, who had 94 receptions and 8 TDs last year. The stage is set—now they just need to deliver.