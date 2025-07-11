Willie Fritz Issues Major Conner Weigman Health Update as Jimbo Fisher Sends Strong Verdict

Time’s running out for Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars, and it’s a do-or-die situation for them. After two straight four-win seasons and a rough Big 12 start, they have already put their once-glowing momentum on life support. And for a team once riding with an 8-win season, not making it to the bowls is disastrous. But hope’s still alive. Transfer quarterback Conner Weigman is healthy and raring to go, as Fritz’s update ends months of uncertainty. Now, if Weigman stays upright and delivers, things could finally turn around for them, silencing the critics for good.

Conner Weigman’s Texas A&M experience has been turbulent, a rollercoaster ride from a five-star recruit to a quarterback battling for his position. The crown jewel of the Aggies’ 2022 class, Weigman faced numerous challenges, including injuries and coaching changes. A season-ending ankle injury in 2023 derailed his progress just as he was finding his footing. Despite flashes of brilliance, particularly against Missouri, he couldn’t quite lock down the starting role on the team.

But now the tides are finally shifting. With a fresh start this year, Conner Weigman is all set to take up the reins in Houston. Best part? He is healthier than ever, and that takes off a lot of pressure from Willie Fritz’s shoulders. “Well, I was very impressed with him this spring. You know, he was banged up like you said. I think some people didn’t really realize that, but he probably didn’t get fully healthy until February, something like that, and he was able to go through all spring ball, and we had to kind of limit his throws the first week or two, but he’s 100% ready to go right now. And, you know, he’s a dual-threat guy. You got to pick your spots where you’re going to run a quarterback, in my opinion,” Fritz said on 365 Sports.

Look, despite a shaky run last year, Weigman threw for 819 yards, 3 TDs, and 5 interceptions. So, now that he’s fully capable, imagine how explosive he can be. On top of that, the team also has key players like wide receiver Amare Thomas, linemen Jason Brooks Jr., Matthew Wykoff, and Dalton Merryman, plus standout TE Tanner Koziol, who had 94 catches with eight touchdowns last season.

Last season, Houston shifted between Donovan Smith and Zeon Chriss, which ended badly for them as they scored only eight points per game in losses, including two shutouts. This year, with Weigman—a 13-game starter at Texas A&M who threw for nearly 2,700 yards and 19 touchdowns—the Cougars gain a proven leader and playmaker. Although a foot injury cut short his 2023 season, his early performance was outstanding: a 68.9% completion rate, 979 yards, and eight touchdowns.

On top of that, Conner Weigman’s former head coach, Jimbo Fisher, also praised his caliber, and let’s not forget about Willie Fritz’s family ties with him. “I talked to Jimbo Fisher. He couldn’t say anything but great things about him. Talked to his high school coaches, and everything just came together that, you know, hey, something I talked about with the relationships—you know, his dad, I coached his dad in 1991 at Sam Houston State,” Fritz revealed. But despite all the surge, there’s still pressure building on Fritz’s breakout season.

Pressure mounting on Willie Fritz’s team’s future

Houston’s Cougars are still adjusting to Big 12 play after two tough seasons, ending with Dana Holgorsen’s departure and Willie Fritz’s arrival. The rebuilding process is ongoing, though Fritz has a history of turning programs around. One Big 12 coach, however, cautioned against expecting immediate success, stating, “Fritz isn’t a guy who rushes anything. I think this year is a step in the right direction, but they’re still a year off.”

Yet, Fritz’s methodical approach explains Houston’s choice. His career, from Division II to Tulane’s success, shows a pattern of patient, fundamental building. He aims to repeat this at Houston, starting with a complete offensive overhaul. The 2024 offense was so weak that drastic changes were needed, as Willie Fritz’s offense just scored 14 points and 152.7 passing yards per game, and was at the bottom nationally, which screamed for a change.

To that end, Houston’s coach Willie Fritz brought back offensive coordinator Slade Nagle and landed on top transfer quarterback Conner Weigman. This wasn’t accidental; as an anonymous Big 12 coach noted, “It’s all about the offense. Willie [Fritz] went back to what he knows, bringing Slade [Nagle] back onto the staff. They grabbed [Conner] Weigman. And they’re going to look a lot more like those Tulane systems from a few years ago.”

However, Houston’s offensive line remains a major concern. Last year’s unit was among the Big 12’s worst. As the Big 12 coach bluntly stated, “It’s all about how well they can start on offense. This was the worst O-line in our league. Easy to hassle the QB, not very tough up front.” Still, Fritz has a solid defense and a strong recruiting class of 19 commits to provide time while he rebuilds the offense for 2025. Now, let’s wait and see how this season turns out for them.