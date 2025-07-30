Willie Fritz Sold on Conner Weigman as He Emulates NFL Standard to Protect Houston

Willie Fritz is rewriting the tone for 2025. On Day 1 of fall camp, the Cougars took the field under a new era of Houston football. No nonsense, no wasted motion, just the basics drilled like gospel. “We want to remind everyone of how we want to operate this year,” he said. “Just making sure we’re emphasizing the importance of getting the basics right.” And at the heart of it all is a QB who may finally give the Coogs their long-lost swagger back. That’s none other than Conner Weigman, a former 5-star flame thrower who looks more than just a college comeback story.

From Bridgeland to College Station to H-Town, Weigman’s journey has been riddled with detours. Two season-ending injuries in two years will do that. But he isn’t limping into this opportunity. He’s sprinting, and Willie Fritz isn’t blind. During his speech on Houston’s first fall camp, he exuded confidence when he spoke about his new quarterback. “He’s a gym rat. He’s up here all the time,” he told GoCoogs on July 29. “We give kids stuff to go home and study. He’s got the playbook. He can study, and I think he’s got a very, very good grasp of what we’re doing.” And that’s exactly what he needs.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman, left, and head coach Mike Elko, right, arrive prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sp

Houston needs a QB who leads before he even touches the football, and it isn’t just Willie Fritz noticing it. Teammates are noticing it and following it. DB Latrell McCutchin Sr., who’s seen elite QBs at USC, didn’t mince words. “From the day he stepped on campus, he’s been consistent,” he told PaperCity. “I feel like his unwavering competitiveness and his unwavering consistency is going to be something that sets him apart and really pushes our team to the next level.” Meanwhile, the QB isn’t just slinging spirals; he’s slinging mantras.

“We can’t let the Coogs beat the Coogs,” Conner Weigman said after practice. “Half the battle is not beating ourselves and when we do that, we put ourselves in a really good position to win games.” It’s not about gimmicks or highlight plays. It’s a calculated football culture change on eliminating self-inflicted wounds. One that’s being spearheaded by a QB who knows how quickly a season can be ripped away. You could almost hear Willie Fritz’s voice echoing the same philosophy minutes later.

Willie Fritz’s philosophy on team practice

Before you label Willie Fritz a new-school softie, understand this, he’s just playing smarter. “Big injuries occur [at] body-to-ground contact, not body-to-body contact,” he said. “So, if we take the ground out of the equation, we got a good chance of not having those big injuries.” So Houston practiced at full speed, but stayed on their feet. There was no live tackling, just tag-offs and clean finishes. It’s football, not a demolition derby. The HC learned this lesson about a decade ago. “That’s something that I’ve changed over the years,” he said back in 2016. “I was a blood-and-guts practice guy 20 years ago too, when it wasn’t a good practice if you weren’t tackling in the practice.” So what changed his mindset?

“I’ve been going to NFL practices since 1983,” Willie Fritz revealed on Tuesday’s fall camp. “I’ve kind of replicated the better coaches that I’ve seen in the NFL, how they’ve done it. So, we want to be fast, we want to be physical, we want to be ferocious, but we want to stay on our feet.” And that’s self-preservation rather than just theory. After a 4-8 debacle last season and an offense ranked near dead last (132nd in points per game), Houston simply can’t afford another rash of injuries.

With OC Slade Nagle designing a scheme meant to actually put points on the board, and Conner Weigman clicking early with receivers, the potential is real. But we can’t forget that this ride starts and ends with consistency. Willie Fritz has seen enough football to know it’s not about flashy plays. It’s about how many Saturdays the guys can actually play.