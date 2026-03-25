Well Wishes Pour In As LSU Reporter Makes Career Announcement

In the world of college football, the most trusted voices are often not in the locker room but on the sidelines with a notepad. For the LSU faithful, one of those key voices just signed off for the last time.

If you follow college football closely, the name Wilson Alexander will likely be familiar. Much like the journalists from different outlets like On3, Alexander has been a prominent voice covering the LSU Tigers since joining The Advocate in 2019. During his time there, he reported on everything from transfer portal developments to program updates and future outlooks, becoming a trusted source for LSU fans.

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Over the years, he became a trusted voice among LSU fans, many of whom regularly turned to X for his latest updates on the program. The accuracy and consistency of his reporting made him a reliable source for LSU-related news. That is why it came as a tough moment for many when Wilson Alexander announced in a post on X that he would be leaving The Advocate.

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“In some personal news, this is my last day at The Advocate | Times-Picayune. It has been an honor to cover LSU for the past seven years. Thank you for interacting with my work and accepting me into Louisiana. I’m excited for what’s next and hope you’ll keep following along!”

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While he did not reveal where he is headed next, college football fans can expect Wilson Alexander to continue covering the sport. Football reporting has clearly been his strength, and his resume reflects that. Before joining The Advocate, he worked as a sports reporter for The Clarion-Ledger, where he covered Mississippi high school athletics and contributed to coverage of programs like Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

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Even earlier, he served as the Georgia Bulldogs beat reporter for The Telegraph from 2017 to 2018, covering major events such as the SEC Championship, the Rose Bowl, and the national championship. His experience across multiple programs has helped shape his growth as a journalist.

So, it is natural that some LSU fans were sad to see him leave. Wilson Alexander even shared an open application link for his position in the comments, making it clear that the move was genuine.

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While fans were disappointed by his departure, most congratulated him on his next step and left him comments filled with support and well-wishes.

How fans reacted to Wilson Alexander’s news

It is no secret that the LSU faithful view Wilson Alexander as one of the most trusted voices covering the program. His ability to deliver accurate and consistent reporting has earned him deep respect from fans. One fan summed up the general feeling, writing, “Dang, now this one hurts. Thanks, Wilson. Wishing you nothing but the best. 💜💛”

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An LSU alumnus also commented, “Thanks for all the great coverage, Wilson. Best of luck to you, sir—and always Geaux Tigers 🐅.” These reactions highlight just how valued Alexander has been to the LSU community.

But it wasn’t only fans showing appreciation. Fellow media members also shared their support. On3 LSU beat reporter Shea Dixon wrote, “You have crushed the coverage down here! Best of luck moving forward, Wilson!”

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The X account of Tingle & Co. (Noah Tingle and Lloyd Courtney) added, “Legend! Thank you for always being willing to hop on the show and talk ball with us. We appreciate you and will miss you! Best of luck with what’s next! We’ll always have Wordle 🫡”

LSU baseball beat reporter David Billot Jr. of the GeauxDeepDive podcast also shared his thoughts: “I’m disappointed that I never had the chance to meet you, but my respect and admiration for your work remain. I’d wish you luck in your future endeavors, Wilson, but I know you don’t need it. Wherever you’re headed is getting a great one.”