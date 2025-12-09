brand-logo
Transfer Portal: Big Ten Athlete Who Made Bruce Feldman’s Freak List for 635-LB Heroics Leaves Program

ByAman Joe

Dec 9, 2025 | 10:10 AM EST

After a season full of woes, Wisconsin is faced with another big hit. This time, the Badgers risk losing an important running back to the transfer portal. This development could prove to be detrimental to Wisconsin going into next year.

The timing couldn’t be worse for the Badgers. After finishing the season 15th in the Big Ten conference, they are now losing a marquee player in running back, Cade Yacamelli. While the season did not go the way Wisconsin wanted, the redshirt junior kept up production, with 38 carries for 128 yards. ESPN reporter Max Olson shared the news on X.

“Wisconsin RB Cade Yacamelli plans to enter the transfer portal, his agent @glose_matt told ESPN. Yacamelli has produced 655 total yards and 2 TDs with the Badgers. No. 46 on @BruceFeldmanCFB Freaks List this year.” Olson’s post read.

Yacamelli, along with senior safety Austin Brown, made Bruce Feldman’s annual college football “freaks” list for 2025.

This is a developing story…

