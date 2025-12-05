brand-logo
Wisconsin Football Cancels 2026 Game With ACC Giants; Will Still Play Them in Ireland

ByAfreen Kabir

Dec 5, 2025 | 11:11 AM EST

The ACC’s push for a level playing field has brought about a surprise change for two teams. Pittsburgh and Wisconsin will no longer be meeting for the scheduled 2026 meetup, the Panthers announced on December 5.

The two teams were set to play on September 19 next year, which would have been their 4th game with each other. The ACC’s decision to move to a slate of 9 conference games in 2026 has likely led to this cancellation. However, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin are still on for their 2027 Week 0 clash, which will travel all the way to Ireland.

Wisconsin has added Eastern Michigan from the FCS as an opponent to fill in the gap. The non-conference schedule for the Badgers is now finalized, featuring EMU, Western Illinois, and Notre Dame.

This is a developing story.

