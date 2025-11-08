Wisconsin Football Mourns 21-YO Cancer Victim With Washington in Emotional Scenes

The Huskies are mourning the loss of one of their brightest stars. Mia Hamant, the standout goalkeeper who helped lead the team to the B1G semifinals as a junior, has passed away at just 21. The university shared on Thursday that she had been courageously battling stage 4 kidney cancer. Mia’s courage and unshakable spirit will forever define her legacy in Husky soccer. Ahead of the Huskies’ game against Wisconsin, both teams came together to honor her memory.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The moment, captured by the Big Ten Network, showed both teams standing together in remembrance, united in grief and gratitude for the young woman who inspired so many. Following the tribute, the Washington Football posted, “Thank you BadgerFootball and UWBadgers for the tribute to Mia Hamant.” Her kind spirit will continue to live on in those who had the privilege to know her. In 2024, Mia was among the conference’s elite goalkeepers, posting a remarkable 0.66 goals-against average, the third-best mark in program history. Her passing is a heartbreaking loss for the entire college soccer community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mia stepped away from the team in April after being diagnosed and beginning chemotherapy treatment, but she was never far from the Husky family. Just two weeks before her passing, Mia attended the Huskies’ 42–25 win over Illinois on October 25. After the game, wide receiver Denzel Boston spoke from the heart, sharing what she meant to the wider Husky community. “Mia Hamant on our soccer team is going through tough, tough struggles with cancer. We’re just trying to be there to support her,” Boston said.

That October evening became Mia’s final siren at Husky Stadium, and now that sound echoes with emotion. “The University of Washington grieves the heartbreaking loss of Mia Hamant, whose strength, kindness, and spirit touched everyone around her,” stated Pat Chun, the Washington AD. “Mia embodied everything we hope for in a Husky student-athlete — perseverance, grace, and an unwavering commitment to her teammates and community. Her remarkable courage through adversity and the legacy she leaves behind will forever inspire the UW family.”

The conference recently honored Mia Hamant with the 2025 Sportsmanship Award. The university shared that details of a memorial will be announced at a later date, allowing the community time to gather and celebrate her life together. Head Coach Nicole Van Dyke reflected on the loss with heartfelt words. “Mia was the heart of our program, someone who lifted up everyone around her with her joy, courage, and kindness. Even in the most difficult moments, she showed an unshakable spirit that inspired her teammates and coaches every single day. Mia made us all better people, and her impact will be felt in this program and in all of our lives forever.” Losing such a bright star has cast a shadow over the entire women’s soccer community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, while the kickoff of the Washington vs Wisconsin game started with a heartfelt tribute, the Badgers already got some concerning news.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Wisconsin football takes an unexpected hit

While the Badgers entered the matchup at 2-6 and the Huskies at 6-2, this game carried added weight for Wisconsin, desperate to turn its season around. But early in the contest, the Badgers suffered a devastating setback when quarterback Danny O’Neil went down with what appeared to be a serious lower-body injury. On a dazzling 21-yard scramble, O’Neil planted awkwardly and immediately collapsed, clutching his leg. Moments later, he was carted off the field, head buried under a towel. It was a crushing sight for Wisconsin fans and teammates alike.

With Hunter Simmons and Billy Edwards Jr. already sidelined, O’Neil’s emergence had been a rare bright spot this season, his mobility breathing new life into the Badgers’ offense. ESPN’s Jesse Temple later reported: “Danny O’Neil is out for the rest of the game. Carter Smith show for Wisconsin at quarterback.”

It’s a heartbreaking development for a young leader whose season may have ended before his story could fully unfold. For now, Wisconsin can only hope the injury isn’t as serious as it appeared and that O’Neil’s resilience off the field mirrors the grit he’s shown on it.