Wisconsin Has Billy Edwards Jr. Losing Sleep as Luke Fickell Reminded of $34M Reality

As the Wisconsin Badgers gear up for their season opener against the Miami RedHawks on August 28 at Camp Randall Stadium, the air is thick with anticipation and pressure. Luke Fickell, entering his third year as head coach since his late 2022 hire, finds himself at a crossroads. The $34 million buyout clause in his contract looms large over him. Fickell was brought in to revitalize a team that has struggled to a 13-13 record over his first two seasons, including a disappointing 5-7 finish in 2024. But what does this mean for the man under center?

Just ahead of this crucial match, Billy Edwards Jr., the Badgers’ starting quarterback and Fickell’s hand-picked signal-caller, made a stunning revelation. In a candid moment with Mike Jocko Jacques, Edwards admitted to the weight of the impending game.

When asked if he would have a hard time sleeping tonight, knowing that he would wake up to football on Thursday, Edwards blurted out, “100%. Yeah, absolutely. You know, you try to get in that routine. You know, I feel like I have my routine set place, I’ll definitely probably have to take at least 10 milligrams of melatonin.” Stressful, yet being funny as he further added, “But yeah, it’ll be hard to sleep for a multitude of reasons,” he said.

“I get into play in a place like Camp Randall in a place like Madison, Wisconsin, to where, you know, the jersey that I get to wear for the first real time. There’ll be a lot of, you know, exciting nerves kind of going into the game, and it’s a night game too, so I’ll be sitting on it, and it’ll just be a slow build-up.” Edwards’ excitement is palpable as he contemplates playing at Camp Randall, donning the Wisconsin jersey for the first time in a real game, and facing the slow build-up to a night game.

His words capture the nervous energy and thrill of a new beginning, but they also hint at the pressure to perform. How will this youthful exuberance translate onto the field, and can it shoulder the burden of Fickell’s high-stakes tenure?

Expectations soar for Wisconsin position groups

Well, as the Wisconsin Badgers gear up for their third straight season opener against a Mid-American Conference foe, this time welcoming the Miami (OH) RedHawks as 17.5-point underdogs per DraftKings, the vibe at Camp Randall is electric. Luke Fickell’s squad aims not just for a win but to dominate, avoiding last year’s fourth-quarter trail against Western Michigan. Eyes are on every position group to shine. But how will the quarterbacks set the tone?

Starting with the signal-callers, priority one is health—Fickell’s had his starter available for only 13 of 25 games in his first two years. Billy Edwards Jr., nursing a fall camp knee bang and possibly in a brace, needs to stay upright after missing most of Maryland’s final two games last season. A clean outing with around 65% completion and zero turnovers would be ideal. If backup Danny O’Neil plays, can he outshine Braedyn Locke’s struggles, avoiding batted passes and misses? What about the ground game carrying that momentum?

At tight end, involvement is key; Missouri State transfer Lance Mason offers athletic receiving, unlike past options under Phil Longo. Co-starter Jackson Acker focuses on blocking. Up front, the offensive line must reclaim its dominance, moving bodies against a RedHawks front, and on defense, the line needs transfers like Charles Perkins’ quick feet, Parker Petersen’s strength, and Jay’Viar Suggs’ size to translate. Inside linebackers face the toughest test: containing dual-threat QB Dequan Finn. How will it all unfold on game day? Excited to see!!!